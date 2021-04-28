Preps to Watch: April 28

Trey Jochumsen

Jochumsen recently gained valuable experience after reaching the prestigious Drake Relays on the final night of qualification in the 400 hurdles. The Pirates’ senior has range to compete from 200 to 800 meters and plays a key role in several relay events. He participated in five state events over his first two track seasons with three top three finishes. “Trey’s leadership on and off the track is special,” Hudson coach Blaire Puls noted. “He demands perfection from himself and is always willing to do whatever it takes to better himself. He will be missed next year but has left a positive, lasting impression on the underclassmen.” Jochumsen also competes in football and wrestling. He plans to compete in track and field at the collegiate level.