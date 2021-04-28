Preps to Watch: April 28

Nikayla Youngblut
Columbus
Sophomore
Soccer
Described by her coach as focused, determined and calm on the ball, Youngblut quickly became an impact player during her first season of varsity soccer. The sophomore forward has recorded nine goals and six assists during Columbus’ 6-0 start. “Nikayla is a player that has exceptional vision of the field and is a true competitor,” Columbus coach Julie Girsch noted. “She is eager to get the ball at her foot and is always looking to distribute and shoot. She is fearless in taking on players and someone who helps control the middle of the field.” Youngblut attends Don Bosco High School and also competes on the Sailors’ team with her younger sister, Makena.
Hogan Hansen
Waverly-Shell Rock
Junior
Golf
Hansen has earned medalist honors through six of Waverly-Shell Rock’s first seven meets, including a championship Saturday against a strong nine-team field at the West Delaware Hawk Invite. Hansen owns a nine-hole average of 34.33 and an 18-hole average of 74. “Hogan’s work ethic when it comes to golf is what separates him from his competitors,” Waverly-Shell Rock coach Chuck Steckelberg said. “He is passionate about every aspect of the sport. He isn’t afraid to spend hours on a practice green or on a range to improve. He has shown all of us what it takes to play at that level.” Hansen also competes in basketball.
Maddy McFarland
Cedar Falls
Junior
Track and field
As a freshman, McFarland’s drive surfaced when she worked her way onto a spot within Cedar Falls’ shuttle hurdle team, while also embracing the challenge of running the 400-meter hurdles and training with the long sprints group. She has opened her junior season strong, breaking the 60-meter hurdle school record at the Dickinson Relays and anchoring Cedar Falls’ shuttle hurdle relay to the second-fastest time in school history with a third-place effort at last week’s Drake Relays. McFarland also finished sixth in the 400 hurdles and eighth in the 100 hurdles at Drake. “Maddy’s greatest attribute is her willingness to train, work hard and compete,” CF coach Chris Wood noted. “She has high standards for herself and while sometimes it can cause her challenges to deal with, she is never satisfied.”
Dino Pilipovic
Waterloo West
Senior
Soccer
West’s veteran standout has excelled in the attacking third for a Wahawk team that entered with week with an 8-4 record. Pilipovic scored on all four of his shot attempts last week during a 7-0 win over Western Dubuque before finding the net on Thursday in a 3-2 overtime win against Linn-Mar. “Dino is a senior captain and has been a leader on the field for us,” West coach Michael Penning noted. “He is our scoring leader so far with nine goals and two assists.” Pilipovic is currently planning to attend the University of Northern Iowa, but is exploring competition at the next level, as well. He is involved with CO-OP and has taken many advanced and IB courses.
Trey Jochumsen
Hudson
Senior
Track and field
Jochumsen recently gained valuable experience after reaching the prestigious Drake Relays on the final night of qualification in the 400 hurdles. The Pirates’ senior has range to compete from 200 to 800 meters and plays a key role in several relay events. He participated in five state events over his first two track seasons with three top three finishes. “Trey’s leadership on and off the track is special,” Hudson coach Blaire Puls noted. “He demands perfection from himself and is always willing to do whatever it takes to better himself. He will be missed next year but has left a positive, lasting impression on the underclassmen.” Jochumsen also competes in football and wrestling. He plans to compete in track and field at the collegiate level.