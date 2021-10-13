Preps to Wach: Sophie Sedgwick running Go-Hawks' offense efficiently

Sophie Sedgwick

Waverly-Shell Rock

Senior

Volleyball

A three-year starter, Sedgwick has helped the Go-Hawks to a 33-6 record so far this fall. Last week, Sedgwick and WSR won the Mason City Tournament with a perfect 5-0 mark. In that span, Sedgwick served 96 percent, had 12 aces and averaged eight assists and three digs per set. “Sophie has become a vocal leader on the court and has done a great job of putting up a hittable ball for all our hitters,” WSR head coach Eavon Woodin said. “She is a strong server that scores for us in that rotation.” Sedgwick is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in 4H.

Lexi Hearn

Independence

Senior

Volleyball

Hearn currently ranks sixth all-time in kills in Mustang program history. This past weekend, Hearn helped Indee win the 11-team Hampton Dumont Tournament collecting 42 kills. A three-year starter, Hearn has 262 kills on the season. “Lexi is a driven kid who has made a great recovery after getting surgery for a torn labrum in the off season,” Indee head coach Joe Schmitz said. She plays volleyball with a lot of passion and energy that the rest of the team feeds off of.” Hearn also participates in track and softball.

Taylor Hoehns

Dike-New Hartford

Senior

Volleyball

A four-year starter for the top-ranked and defending state champion Wolverines, Hoehns transition from being a setter as a freshman to a middle/right side hitter the past three seasons. Hoehns has 101 kills and 61 block assists this season. “Taylor is a very smart player who contributes in many ways on the court that do not always show up in the stat column,” DNH head coach Diane Harms said. “She brings a lot of energy, experience and leadership to the court.” Hoehns also participates in basketball and track.

Caeden Janssen

Cedar Falls

Senior

Football

Janssen had a huge game Friday in the Tigers’ Homecoming win over Dubuque Hempstead. He caught four passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns. He now has 355 receiving yards and four scores on the season. “Caeden has been consistent all season from his wide receiver position,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “He provides a big target on the outside and also has done a good job of blocking this year.” Also a member of Cedar Falls’ state qualifying basketball team, Janssen is committed to play football at Upper Iowa next year.

Allison Bonnette

Denver

Senior

Volleyball

Bonnette recorded her 1,000 career kill against BCLUW in the opening match of the North Iowa Cedar League tournament last Tuesday. A three-year starter, Bonnette’s during that span has help the Cyclones reach the Class 2A state championship game last fall, and last week the finals of the NICL tournament. “Allison is a smart and steady for us,” Denver coach Jamie Johnson said. “As an outside hitter she can bring the heat or choose an off-speed shot that finds a specific hole in our opponent’s defense. Her shot selection keeps evolving and it benefits our team greatly.” Bonnette also participates in basketball and softball and she carries a 4.0 GPA.

Peyton Trees

Janesville

Junior

Football

Trees has stepped up the past two weeks at the slot position and defensive back after injuries at those positions. He had two interceptions in the Wildcats’ Homecoming win over Riceville and he returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown Friday in a win over Clarksville. “It has been a great couple of weeks for Peyton. Getting out on the field and getting more comfortable in the situations. We will continue to look for big things from him,” Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said. Peyton plays basketball,baseball and is part of the band.

Parker Adams

Dike-New Hartford

Senior

Football

A two-year starter for the Wolverines, Adam’s had an interception return for a touchdown in No. 5 Wolverines’ victory over No. 7 Denver Friday. Adams currently has five interceptions which is tops in Class 1A. “Parker is the ‘quarterback’ in our secondary and calls all the coverage adjustments for us,” DNH head coach Don Betts said. “He sees the field extremely well and makes great reads. He has worked extremely had to make himself a very good player.” Adams also runs track.

