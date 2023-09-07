Parker Kjeldsen





Columbus Catholic

Senior

Football

Kjeldsen had a huge game last Friday in helping the Sailors improve to 2-0 with a win over Durant. Kjeldsen had more than 220 yards rushing and 70 receiving yards while scoring four touchdowns in the victory. “I don’t think we have had a performance like that in a while,” Columbus head coach Brad Schmit said. “Parker is a player I really trust to have the ball in critical situations.” In addition to his exploits on the football field, Kjeldsen, a honor roll student, plays baseball and was a state qualifier in track.

Jaxon Willems

Sumner-Fredericksburg

Senior

Football

Willems has had a good first two weeks for the undefeated Cougars. In victories over East Buchanan and North Fayette Valley, Willems has one rushing touchdown and three receiving touchdowns while recording 12 tackles, two for loss and he has three touchbacks while serving as Sumner-Fredericksburg’s kickoff man. “Jaxon has been doing it all on the field for us in the first two weeks,” Cougar head coach Jacob Coyle said. “He is a dominant player with size, speed and athleticism.” Willems also plays basketball and baseball and runs track.

Dane Appleby

Janesville

Junior

Football

In a 54-20 win over Green Mountain-Garwin Friday, Appleby ran for 235 yards including touchdown runs of 19, 55, 3 and 56 while also throwing for touchdowns of 49 and 25. “Dane had a pretty special night, he has done a lot of great things this year,” Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said. “Dane has never played quarterback before, and so this is a new thing for him, he continues to work hard and learn every day.” Appleby also participates in basketball and baseball and runs track.

Lucy Varney

Dike-New Hartford

Junior

Volleyball

Addy Joslin

Dike-New Hartford

Sophomore

Volleyball

The top-ranked Wolverines have not missed a beat following the graduation of setter Madelyn Norton, now at Western Illinois. Splitting duties at the setter position, Varney and Joslin have helped DNH get out to a 16-0 start following a sweep of Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday. On the season, Joslin has 224 assists, while Varney has chipped in 163. “They are sharing the role and running the offense, distributing the ball to our hitters well,” DNH head coach Diane Harms said. Varney also participates in soccer for the Wolverines, while Joslin plays basketball and tennis.

Dena Robb

Union Senior Volleyball

The 6-foot-1 Robb has helped the Knights start the season strong as Union sits at 10-2 early in the season. In a win over Oelwein Tuesday, Robb had 10 kills on 16 attacks. On the season, she has 18 blocks and 54 kills while hitting at a .361 attack efficiency. “Dena has stepped up this year to become one of our top hitting options after being a secondary option the previous year,” Union head coach Brian Jesse said. Robb also participates in soccer and softball for the Knights.

Drew Gerdes

Cedar Falls

Senior

Football

Gerdes rushed the ball 21 times for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Tigers’ win over Johnston Friday. He also had 6 ½ tackles on defense and blocked a punt. “Drew is an impact player in all phases of the game,” Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said. “He is a physical tackler on defense and gives us a downhill presence in the offensive backfield.” A team captain, Gerdes is also a member of the Cedar Falls wrestling team.