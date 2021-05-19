Metro champion Molly Fereday ups her short game

Molly Fereday
Columbus
Junior
Golf
Fereday has been a consistent winner this season, entering the week with medals in 10 of 11 competitions. The Columbus junior won the NICL meet by eight shots and captured an individual title in the four-round, metro championship last week. Fereday also won a regional medal on Monday. “Molly’s driver and long game has always been strong,” Columbus coach Adam Hoefer noted. “This year she has developed her short game to be a strength as well. This has led her to win meets on courses that don’t set up well for her. Her mental approach to the game has grown up so much.” Fereday is a 4.06 student and active in multiple activities and clubs at Columbus.
Ashton Martens
Grundy Center
Junior
Golf
After finishing tied for eighth during a strong freshman season, Martens has continued to invest time on the course to become one of the state’s elite. The Spartans’ junior has earned a medal in 10 of 13 meets this season, including recent wins at the NICL and sectional meets. “Ashton is so consistent in his game,” Grundy Center coach Dennis Dirks said. “He can find a way to get up and down if he does miss the fairway, but he’s so consistent in his repeat ability on the golf course. His striking of the golf ball is unbelievable. … He has a competitive mindset and an undeniable love of the sport.” An honor student, Martens competes in basketball and is a member of the student senate.
Will Eastman
Cedar Falls
Senior
Track and field
Eastman posted wins in the 200 and 4x100 and a third-place effort in the sprint medley to secure the athlete of the year honor following the Mississippi Divisional meet. The Tigers’ senior has the range to successfully cover any distance from 100 to 800 meters and will be competing in four relay events at this week’s state meet. “Will brings a lot of experience,” Cedar Falls coach Dirk Homewood said of sprinter who has been competing at the varsity level since his freshman year. “His leadership is second to none. It’s like having another assistant coach. … He does a lot outside of track to make sure our athletes know the standard and what it means to be a Tiger as part of our 400 and 800 training.” Eastman has received Division I track interest and also excels academically.
Joseph Haag
Columbus
Senior
Tennis
Haag teamed up with Jon Dobson to advance into the Class 1A state doubles tournament last week. The senior has dropped just a handful of matches between singles and doubles this season. “Joseph brings a tenacious drive to be better and to push others to be better as well,” Columbus coach James Larsen noted. “He has an unmatched passion for the game of tennis through his dedication to practice and lessons.” Haag also competes in football and basketball. He plans to continue his tennis career at Wartburg College.
Myah Brinker
Cedar Falls
Junior
Track and field
Brinker ranks among Class 4A’s leaders in the shot put and discus entering state. She placed seventh in the state discus as a freshman and was second in the Drake Relays last month. Brinker won the conference and district championships in the shot put. “Myah has been one of our most dedicated athletes,” Cedar Falls coach Chris Wood said. “Day in and day out she shows up to the grind and puts in the work. … Myah is a true competitor and it shows in her willingness and ability to step up in the most crucial situations. … Each week we knew what we’re going to get out of throwers and that is gutsy performances.” Brinker also competes in softball and bowling.