Meet this week's Courier Preps to Watch

Grant Behrens

Behrens continued to have a strong senior season Friday in a 40-0 victory over Jesup that saw him throw for 238 yards and two scores. He has now passed for 1,075 yards for the Knights. Behrens also ranks second on the team in tackles with 34, including eight for loss and he has five interceptions. “It’s been kind of nice to see on both sides of the ball him coming alive and doing well,” Union coach Jared Pospisil said. “We have really seen him mature over the last couple of seasons, grab our system by the reigns.” An all-academic selection previously, Behrens also participates in baseball and basketball for the Knights.