Gus Varney's powerful bat and arm boosts Dike-New Hartford baseball

Gus Varney

Varney ranks among the state leaders with six home runs and 23 RBIs for a Wolverines’ team that has jumped out to a 10-4 start, including a 7-1 league record. His power numbers are complemented by a .511 batting average with 24 hits and 14 runs scored from the top of the lineup. As a pitcher, Varney sports a 5-0 record with a 1.80 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 innings. “Gus started the year batting leadoff for us, but once we moved him to the 2-hole, he has really been locked in and is seeing the ball well,” Coach Sean Leonard said. “It’s very fun to watch right now. Hitting is so difficult but he is making it look easy.” Varney also participates in football, basketball and track and field.