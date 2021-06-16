Gus Varney's powerful bat and arm boosts Dike-New Hartford baseball

Gus Varney
Dike-New Hartford
Sophomore
Baseball
Varney ranks among the state leaders with six home runs and 23 RBIs for a Wolverines’ team that has jumped out to a 10-4 start, including a 7-1 league record. His power numbers are complemented by a .511 batting average with 24 hits and 14 runs scored from the top of the lineup. As a pitcher, Varney sports a 5-0 record with a 1.80 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 innings. “Gus started the year batting leadoff for us, but once we moved him to the 2-hole, he has really been locked in and is seeing the ball well,” Coach Sean Leonard said. “It’s very fun to watch right now. Hitting is so difficult but he is making it look easy.” Varney also participates in football, basketball and track and field.
Gabby Townsend
Cedar Falls
Sophomore
Softball
Townsend went on a tear at the plate for a Cedar Falls team that entered this week with five consecutive victories. During those wins, Townsend hit 10-for-15 from the leadoff position in the lineup with four doubles and six RBIs. The lefty is batting .414 this season with a .493 on base percentage and 24 hits in 18 games. “She leads by example and she’s a really good, solid two-strike hitter,” Cedar Falls coach Steve Chidester said. “She’s only struck out twice this year and does a great job in left field and has a good arm.” In addition to softball, Townsend is a talented musician.
Carter Gallagher
Columbus
Junior
Baseball
Columbus extended its win streak to seven games last week with Gallagher putting together a string of impressive performances at the plate. The Sailors’ standout finished the week 9-for-11 with five RBIs, six runs scored, a home run and two doubles. Gallagher is batting .524 this season with a team-high 22 hits and 23 RBIs. He plays the shortstop position and also pitches. “Carter has really spent a lot of time in the offseason getting stronger and fasters and it has really shown up so far this season,” Columbus assistant coach Trey Bronner noted. Gallagher is a four-sport athlete also participating in golf, basketball and football.