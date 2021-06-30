Columbus' Alex Feldmann starring in yet another sport

Alex Feldmann

Columbus Catholic

Senior

Baseball

An all-state football player for the Sailors who also excelled in basketball, track, tennis and rugby is having an excellent summer on the diamond. Feldmann is currently batting .470 with 24 stolen bases. “Alex is the anchor of our defense in centerfield,” Columbus head coach Mark Gallagher. Feldmann has also scored a team-best 32 runs while also collecting six doubles and a triple for the Sailors. He has a .552 on-base percentage.

Pyper McCarvilleJanesville

Junior

Softball

A four-year starter for the Wildcats, McCarville, a shortstop has a .500 batting average and a .557 on base percentage this summer. She has scored 29 runs and is 18 of 20 stealing bases. “Pyper plays with a lot of energy to help lead us this season,” Janesville coach Shelly Sorensen said. McCarville is also a standout on the Wildcat volleyball and basketball teams.

Zach NeeseCedar Falls Senior Baseball