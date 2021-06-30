Columbus' Alex Feldmann starring in yet another sport

Alex Feldmann
Columbus Catholic
Senior
Baseball
An all-state football player for the Sailors who also excelled in basketball, track, tennis and rugby is having an excellent summer on the diamond. Feldmann is currently batting .470 with 24 stolen bases. “Alex is the anchor of our defense in centerfield,” Columbus head coach Mark Gallagher. Feldmann has also scored a team-best 32 runs while also collecting six doubles and a triple for the Sailors. He has a .552 on-base percentage.
Pyper McCarvilleJanesville
Junior
Softball
A four-year starter for the Wildcats, McCarville, a shortstop has a .500 batting average and a .557 on base percentage this summer. She has scored 29 runs and is 18 of 20 stealing bases. “Pyper plays with a lot of energy to help lead us this season,” Janesville coach Shelly Sorensen said. McCarville is also a standout on the Wildcat volleyball and basketball teams.
Zach NeeseCedar Falls Senior Baseball
Neese has been solid at the plate and on the mound for the Tigers. He is currently hitting .315. Neese has driven in 10 runs and scored nine times. On the mound, he is 2-2 with a .173 earned run average as he has struck out 44 in 32.1 innings pitched. “A great leader who is our go-to guy on the mound,” Cedar Falls head coach Brett Williams said. “A four-year guy who comes to practice every day and works hard. A guy you don’t worry about playing the game the right way.
Haile FrostColumbus Sophomore Softball
A year after throwing 90 percent of the Sailors’ innings, Frost is again dominating in the circle with 15 wins so far for a Top-Ten ranked team. Frost has appeared in 24 games, including 22 starts. “Haile has been a workhorse for us in the circle this year. She worked extremely hard in the offseason to perfect more pitches and it’s paying off as she rarely walks any batters,” Columbus head coach Chris Olmstead said.