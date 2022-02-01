Cedar Valley Stars: Two hoopsters make the cut

This week, we have two Cedar Valley Stars, both of whom were nominated by their respective head coaches. Both are boys basketball players and are absolutely deserving of the honor. Let's take a look.

Camden Davis, Hudson, boys basketball

Davis, a sophomore, has been the Pirates' best player this season. While Hudson's record isn't what they'd like it to be, this is a team without a senior on the roster and should be very dangerous over the next two to three years with youngsters like Davis, Cullin Urgin and Lyle Olsen.

With all respect due to Urgin, Olsen and the other talented players on the Pirates, Davis has simply been on a different level. He's averaging 17.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game overall, but over the past six games he's putting up 23 points and 11 boards per game.

Davis was nominated by Hudson head coach Sean Leonard, who said of Davis:

"Camden is just a sophomore but he has such a unique skill set and that's what makes him hard to guard. He's gotten better and better each week. He plays extremely hard and he's playing with a lot of confidence right now and has made everyone else around him better. It's been fun to watch."

Davis also plays baseball, football and track.

Keishaun Pendleton, Waterloo West, boys basketball

Along with Si'Marion Anderson, Pendleton has been the glue that's kept West together this season.

Pendleton, a junior, is in his second year as a varsity player. On the year, he's averaging 15.9 points per game, but it was his effort against Waterloo East last Friday that earned him this weeks honor. Pendleton was outstanding as he scored 26 points on 9-for-15 shooting overall, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. He was also 4-of-5 from the foul stripe.

Pendleton was nominated by his head coach Cliff Bernobis, who said:

"Keishaun has really benefited from being on the Varsity last year. He understands what is expected and how to respond in certain situations...Keishaun has the potential to be a great player if he continues to grind and not settle for mediocracy. He is definitely exciting to watch!"

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0