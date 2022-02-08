Cedar Valley Stars: Three join the ranks this week

Another week, another edition of the Cedar Valley Stars. As per usual, all you need to do to submit a nominee is email me who you want to nominate, their school, their sport, their stat line from the week before, and a quote if you'd like to provide one. This week, we have two hoopsters and a bowler, all three of whom are more than deserving of special recognition. Let's take a look.

Kewone Jones, Waterloo East, boys basketball

The Waterloo East Trojans have shown signs of improvement throughout the year, but Jones has been fire from the very start.

Jones, a junior, has been outstanding all year as he averages 18.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 79.6% from the foul line. Last week, though, he took it to a whole new level. In three games, Jones averaged 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game while going 18-for-19 from the line.

Jones has been special all season as East head coach Brent Carmichael noted when he nominated him this week:

"Kewone has dedicated himself to becoming one of the top players in the conference while keeping his teammates in the forefront of his efforts. All teams would love to have a player like Kewone represent them on and off the court.”

Johnathan Featherston, Waterloo West, boys bowling

Featherston, a senior, rolled games of 256 and 257 for a 523 total against Dubuque Hempstead on Friday to lead the Wahawks to victory. The 3304 point total for West was the highest of the season. This was the first time Featherston bowled a 500 and he did so on Senior Day. He's the captain of the boys team and a two year varsity member. He will be attend Grand View University next year while majoring in biology. Featherston was nominated by his head coach, Brandon Steen.

Saheed Price, Waterloo West, boys basketball

Price's head coach Cliff Bernoibis said it best when he nominated Price, so we'll just let him take it from here:

"Saheed is the proud recipient of the John Deere internship program through the Waterloo Career Center. He is a tremendous young man who is always a pleasure to be around. On Saturday, February 5 he led Waterloo West High to it's first victory over Iowa City West since 2008.

"His performance on both ends of the floor was instrumental to the victory. Saheed had 19 points on 8-of-9 from the field, 3-for-3 from deep, six offensive rebounds, six defensive rebounds, one assist and one steal. His defensive presence was evident throughout the whole game. He is a young man that truly deserves this recognition. All of West High is proud of this young man."

Price is averaging 4.1 points per game on the season.

