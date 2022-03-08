Cedar Valley Stars: Caleb Raisty is star of the week

It's been a little while, but we have another Cedar Valley Star. Since there's only one, he's officially the prep athlete of the week as well. Let's look at him.

Caleb Raisty, Waterloo Warriors, hockey

The Waterloo Warriors qualified for the MHSHL Tournament as the top seed this season and earned a spot in the High School National Championships in Dallas. Raisty was one of the biggest reasons why as he was outstanding this year.

The Cedar Falls senior broke two league records with his performance in the net. Raisty finished the year with a .959 save percentage and a 1.22 goals allowed per game average to go with 11 shutouts. Raisty broke the single-season and career mark for save percentage. He was named to the All-MHSHL team for his performance.

Raisty plans to play college baseball at Upper Iowa. He was nominated for Cedar Valley Stars by Courier sports reporter Ethan Petrik.

