Cameron Luhring enters state tennis as one of Class 1A's most dominant all-time players

Cameron Luhring

Luhring has put together one of the most dominant tennis careers in the Class 1A history. Following a freshman season derailed by injury, the Falcons’ standout lost just one game during his convincing straight set sweeps en route to a 2019 state title. This season, he has again dropped just one game during an undefeated run back to state. “He’s an athlete, he not just exclusively a tennis player,” A-P coach Dave Price said. “He’s a physical kid, works out in the offseason and during the season so that he can just overpower people. … The biggest thing that stands out about Cameron is he’s a great teammate for the other guys on the team. It’s a joy to watch him play doubles and he’s working with the person that he’s with every point.” Luhring also competes in basketball and football. He plans to continue his tennis career at Nebraska-Omaha.