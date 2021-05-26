Cameron Luhring enters state tennis as one of Class 1A's most dominant all-time players

Cameron Luhring
Aplington-Parkersburg
Senior
Tennis
Luhring has put together one of the most dominant tennis careers in the Class 1A history. Following a freshman season derailed by injury, the Falcons’ standout lost just one game during his convincing straight set sweeps en route to a 2019 state title. This season, he has again dropped just one game during an undefeated run back to state. “He’s an athlete, he not just exclusively a tennis player,” A-P coach Dave Price said. “He’s a physical kid, works out in the offseason and during the season so that he can just overpower people. … The biggest thing that stands out about Cameron is he’s a great teammate for the other guys on the team. It’s a joy to watch him play doubles and he’s working with the person that he’s with every point.” Luhring also competes in basketball and football. He plans to continue his tennis career at Nebraska-Omaha.
Greta Regenwether
Hudson
Sophomore
Soccer
Regenwether has been a key leader on the back line for a Hudson defense that has posted shutout victories in its last three games. The Pirates enter the postseason with a 12-4 record and No. 10 ranking in Class 1A. “Greta brings hustle, positive attitude and hard work to our defensive back line,” Hudson coach Ashley Smiley noted. “No matter where we put her in the back line she will do her best to step up and give it her all. She is a challenge to get around in the defensive third and continued to grow each game.” Regenwether is a National Honor Society member and competes within Hudson’s successful cross country program.
Alexa Weber
Union
Junior
Tennis
Weber helped Union qualify for its first state team tournament Saturday with a win over Kuemper Catholic. She entered the week with an 18-1 record at No. 1 singles with the lone loss coming to 1A’s top-ranked Sasha Hyacinth. Alexa and her sister, Belle Weber, also qualified for the individual state tournament as doubles partners last week. “Before and during her matches, she believes in the motto, ‘Fight hard, find the fun and get the win,’” Union coach Erin Wittenburg noted. “During a tough match, she focuses on funneling all of her energy to give it her all.” Weber also competes in cross country, is active on student council, and a National Honor Society member.
Ty Purdy
Don Bosco
Sophomore
Golf
An impressive first season of high school golf will end for Purdy at the state meet. The Dons’ sophomore earned a medalist and a runner-up finish during the regular season and has a nine-hole average of 45 with a low score of 40. Purdy finished tied for third in last week’s district meet to qualify for the Class 1A state meet in Newton. “Ty has tremendous distance off the tee” Coach Steve Ferguson said. “Combining this with a continually improving short game has led to his success this season. His potential is high and his future is very bright.” Purdy is an honor roll student also active in baseball, football, track and basketball.