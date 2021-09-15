5 solo tackles puts Cedar Falls' Jordan Hoeppner at top of every heap

Luke Koepke

A two-way starter now for two years at offensive and defensive tackle, Koepke helped pave the way for 296 rushing yards and recorded 1.5 sacks in the Cyclones’ 37-0 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg Friday. “He knows the expectation of what we want to do and has high goals that he wants to achieve,” Denver head coach Rhett Barrett said. “I’m a firm believer you are going to struggle, have a hard time having success if you don’t have a strong line and Luke is a big reason why we are seeing success this year.” Koepke also participates in wrestling and rugby.

Katie Remmert

Remmert has been a regular on the court since her freshman season, helping the Tigers to a 5A state championship two seasons ago. Now as a junior, Remmert has evolved into a key full-rotation player for eighth-ranked Cedar Falls. This season, Remmert leads the Tigers with 143 kills and is second on the squad with 112 digs. “Katie is what we want out of a Cedar Falls volleyball player,” Tiger head coach Matt Johnson said. “She played a role for us as a freshman and took some big swings in that championship season. She has rounded out what she is as a player as well and is now high-usage player, we will attack with her out of the back row.” A honor student, Remmert also plays tennis.