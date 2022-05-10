Cedar Falls routs CR Washington, 8-0

WATERLOO – Cedar Falls had a solid start and then put Cedar Rapids Washington away with a second-half explosion in an 8-0 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ soccer game Monday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex

Senior Avery Fleshner and sophomore Grace Fober each scored in the first half as the Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the break.

In the second half, Cedar Falls seemed unstoppable.

Sophomore Ella Ubben started the scoring with a goal in the first 10 minutes of the half, creating a 3-0 margin.

Following Ubben’s tally, the Tigers dominated possession for the next 20 minutes as they added another goal from freshman Zoe Zylstra.

Leading 4-0 with just over 12 minutes remaining, Cedar Falls reeled off three goals in less than a minute and a half.

Senior Sydney Herzmann scored the first, and senior Emmajean Roling scored on a penalty kick with 11:20 remaining in the game. Ubben struck for the second time of the night as she made it 7-0 at the 10:48 mark of the second half.Fleshner capped off the scoring with 6:53 remaining, scoring her second goal of the night.

Cedar Falls head coach Alex Place said it felt good to get the win against a difficult opponent in their final home game.

“Last year, we lost to Washington,” Place said. “So, it is not a team we can overlook. I was really proud of the team to come out when it was hot, it was super windy and take control of the game.”

Earning player of the game honors and the rights to stuffed Tiger Big Tig, Hertz emphasized the impact of the heat on the players.

“When it is super hot, everybody is so slow and it is really hard to get the energy going,” Hertz said. “So, that was a big thing to get that going.”

Looking ahead at the postseason, Hertz said the team, while confident, derives its motivation from a loss to Ankeny-Centennial in the regional championship last season.

“I feel confidence is really high,” Hertz said. “We are just ready to dominate this year. … We have a lot of seniors so there is a lot of emotions.”

Place described her team as last year’s team, but 2.0.

“We are much improved,” Place said. “We are a very dominate team this year. I am hoping Ankeny knows what is coming for them.”

Cedar Falls finishes its season with two road games at Dubuque Wahlert on Friday and at Cedar Rapids Prairie on Tuesday.

-- Ethan Petrik

Wahawks Third: Behind solid rounds from seniors Maddie Dolan and Evan Miehe, Waterloo West took third in a Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division meet at Dubuque Golf and Country Club.

Dolan fired an 88, and Miehe an 89 as the Wahawks finished with a team score of 400. Dubuque Hempstead was first with a 363, and Dubuque Senior was second with a 383.

