5 solo tackles puts Cedar Falls' Jordan Hoeppner at top of every heap

Jordan Hoeppner
Cedar Falls
Senior
Football
Hoeppner had five solo tackles and 11 assisted tackles in the Tigers’ 24-21 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie Friday. A returning all-conference player, Hoeppner starts at linebacker, is a kick returner and plays on most of CF’s special teams. He leads the Tigers with 21 total tackles. “Jordan is a high-energy and dynamic player for us,” Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said. Hoeppner also plays baseball.
Jerek Hall
Dike-New Hartford
Junior
Football
Hall is having a huge year for the Wolverines in his first season as the featured back. Friday, he rushed for 195 yards and three scores as DNH moved to 3-0 with a win over 2A Clear Lake. On the season, Hall has carried the ball 79 times for 457 yards and five touchdowns. He also has seven catches for 79 yards and the game winning score against Grundy Center. “Jerek is one of the hardest working guys we’ve got and a great teammate,” DNH head coach Don Betts said. Hall also plays basketball and participates in track.
Luke Koepke
Denver
Senior
Football
A two-way starter now for two years at offensive and defensive tackle, Koepke helped pave the way for 296 rushing yards and recorded 1.5 sacks in the Cyclones’ 37-0 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg Friday. “He knows the expectation of what we want to do and has high goals that he wants to achieve,” Denver head coach Rhett Barrett said. “I’m a firm believer you are going to struggle, have a hard time having success if you don’t have a strong line and Luke is a big reason why we are seeing success this year.” Koepke also participates in wrestling and rugby.
Katie Remmert
Cedar Falls
Senior
Volleyball
Remmert has been a regular on the court since her freshman season, helping the Tigers to a 5A state championship two seasons ago. Now as a junior, Remmert has evolved into a key full-rotation player for eighth-ranked Cedar Falls. This season, Remmert leads the Tigers with 143 kills and is second on the squad with 112 digs. “Katie is what we want out of a Cedar Falls volleyball player,” Tiger head coach Matt Johnson said. “She played a role for us as a freshman and took some big swings in that championship season. She has rounded out what she is as a player as well and is now high-usage player, we will attack with her out of the back row.” A honor student, Remmert also plays tennis.
Reagan Wheeler
Waterloo Christian
Sophomore
Volleyball
Wheeler leads the 14th-ranked (1A) Regents with 80 kills and also has recorded seven blocks and 34 digs. “Reagan has always loved the game volleyball,” Waterloo Christian head coach Angela Evans said. “Very early in her career her talent grew exponentially. She caught onto everything we threw at her. With a powerful strike Reagan has developed a fierce competitor quality that is vital to our team.” Wheeler also participates in basketball, choir, band and student council.
Keegan Schmitt
Independence
Senior
Football
Schmitt had an interception and a 42-yard fumble recovery return for touchdown in Friday’s 45-0 win over West Liberty. Schmitt leads the undefeated Mustangs in interceptions and in receiving with 10 catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns. “He is a glue guy that can do a little bit of everything on the field,” Indee head coach Justin Putz said. “He is a highly intelligent player on the field and a guy you need to have to win at a high level.” Schmitt was an all-state catcher for the Mustang baseball team and also plays basketball and runs on the track team.
Carter Gallagher
- Columbus Catholic
- Senior
- Football
In three seasons as starting quarterback, Gallagher has compiled an 18-5 record for the Sailors. Last Friday, Gallagher passed for four touchdowns, ran for another and had an interception in a win over Vinton-Shellsburg. He has passed for 544 yards and seven TDs this fall and rushed for an additional 195. “He has the ‘it’ factor and has helped propel the program to where it is today,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “ An all-state baseball player, Gallagher also plays basketball and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has a 3.85 GPA.
Tyree Gardner
Waterloo West
Senior
Football
Gardner has been a rare two-way player for West head coach Lonnie Moore. Moore rarely lets his starting quarterback play defense, but Gardner has been a standout on both sides of the ball for the Wahawks this fall. He has passed for almost 500 yards and rushed for more than 100 offensively, while playing safety. Gardner also serves as West’s long snapper and has an offer from St. Thomas University. “A team leader, captain and is very dedicated and committed to our team,” Moore said. Also a member of the basketball team, Gardner carries a 3.9 or better GPA.