Warriors' Latusick passes into record books

A product of Waterloo’s Junior Hawk program, Latusick quickly revealed that he’s able to listen to instruction and make immediate adjustments. Warriors’ coach Brian Cook recalls a JV game his freshman year when Latusick took the puck from the corner to the side of the net and tried to jam it in. He came back to the bench and was told to go to the front of the net next time in order to open up more scoring angles.

Two shifts later, Latusick shifted from his natural instinct and went to the front of the net. His shot was blocked, but that didn’t matter to his coach.

“Right then and there I knew that he was coachable and he was going to do good things,” Cook related.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to serving as one of the team’s leading goal-scorers over the last three seasons, Latusick has become more of a playmaker with his ability to locate teammates.

“To be a good passer you’ve got to have great vision,” Cook said. “Kole has always had good vision on the ice. He also has a very good hockey sense which seems pretty easy to have, but you’d be surprised how few hockey players have hockey sense.

“He reads the play very well when he does and doesn’t have the puck and he knows where his players should be most of the time.”