Union senior and UNI wrestling recruit Adam Ahrendsen continues drive toward title repeat

LA PORTE CITY – The word panic isn’t in Adam Ahrendsen’s vocabulary.
Union Community of La Porte City’s 160-pound state champion has grown two weight classes to 182 this season and controlled 13 of his 14 contested matches with first-period pins.
During the one bout that has gone the distance, Ahrendsen’s composure was on full display. Osage’s Spencer Mooberry – a state finalist at 170 last season and perhaps Ahrendsen’s biggest obstacle towards repeating as a Class 2A champion – opened with an early takedown before the Union senior quickly recovered during a 7-4 decision.
“There’s a lot of matches I gave up the first takedown or first five points,” Ahrendsen said. “You’ve just got to keep wrestling. There’s six minutes to make all those points back up. You don’t need to get frustrated. You’ve got to keep working towards anything. It’s not over until the ref blows his whistle for the last time.”
Patience and hard work are virtues that Ahrendsen has learned from a young age, growing up on his family’s livestock farm in Clutier.
“Working on the farm, you’re always doing something,” Ahrendsen said. “You’re always working outside on the hot summer days, long days, most of the things are tough that you’re doing – heavy lifting. As a little kid I watched my uncle and brother work on the farm. It showed me how to work hard and what I need to do to be successful like them.”
Ahrendsen has been raising and showing goats throughout the Midwest since joining 4-H at age nine. While he’s not sure how it came up, Ahrendsen suspects that club coach Cruse Aarhus said goat roper once and that quickly turned into his Twitter handle.
“It exposed me to a lot of people and gets me comfortable in a lot of different situations,” Ahrendsen said, recalling his experience showing goats. “You have to be patient with the animal and not get frustrated if the animal is not cooperating.”
On the wrestling mat, Ahrendsen’s rise has been one of perseverance. He grew up watching his older brother, Michael, compete. His best friend, Kolten Crawford, was also an avid wrestler with Crawford’s dad serving as Ahrendsen’s youth coach.
While Ahrendsen started wrestling at a young age and overcame plenty of losses to qualify for state his freshman season, it wasn’t until his sophomore year that he made a significant jump. An injury prevented Ahrendsen from competing in football that fall and his focus shifted towards the winter wrestling season.
Ahrendsen also joined the Immortal Athletics Wrestling Club run by Aarhus out of the West Gym and found tremendous growth competing against elite workout partners within his weight class. That work translated into a two-loss sophomore season capped by a major decision setback to Kyler Reick of Spirit Lake Park in the 152-pound final.
That summer, Ahrendsen took another step forward with runner-up finishes at Greco and freestyle nationals.
“He had the confidence and tools coming into the folkstyle season his junior year,” Union coach Bart Mehlert said.
Ahrendsen lost just one match during his junior campaign. He reached the state finals with a pair of high-scoring victories before earning an second-period escape and riding out Independence’s Matthew Doyle the entire third period of the championship match.
“It was good to finally get that goal that essentially everyone in Iowa dreams of, being on that stage and winning there,” Ahrendsen said. “It felt really good. We work a lot on top and bottom so I just had to trust my training and kept wrestling. I think it shows the grittiness of not giving up.”
Mehlert points out that Ahrendsen maintains a relentless style regardless of position.
“I guess you’d say he’s funky,” Mehlert said. “He lets the fur fly no matter what position he’s in. He wrestles really high paced and a lot of kids aren’t ready for that stuff.”
With national freestyle and Greco competitions were shut down due to COVID this past summer, Ahrendsen invested plenty of time into weightlifting and grew two weight classes. This past fall, he was able to compete in a Super 32 qualifier in Kansas City before placing sixth in the national Super 32 at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“It was an eye-opening experience for me jumping from ‘60 to ‘82 to see the difference in how they wrestle and the weight difference,” Ahrendsen recalls. “I think of myself as a small ‘82 pounder. … It was good for me to just get out there and wrestle those guys and feel what those ‘82 pounders are really like.”
Entering this weekend’s district meet, Ahrendsen continues his postseason march in attempt to join Trey Clark, Max Thomsen and Jacob Holschlag as Union’s only multi-time state champions. After high school, he’ll follow in the footsteps of Thomsen and Holschlag who went on to become All-Americans at UNI.
“I think they (UNI's coaches) like his style,” said Mehlert, a 2000 state champion for Union. “He’s not scared to do anything and he’s dangerous from every position. I think he’ll succeed.
“He’s just like any senior athlete. They’ve got work to do before they can be a DI starter and get to the All-American level.”
At UNI, Ahrendsen found a personable coaching staff that even made a trip out to his farm before the pandemic with head coach Doug Schwab walking pigs.
“They’re down to earth, good people, and I’ve got a lot of friends that are at UNI,” Ahrendsen said. “It just seemed like a no-brainer for me to go there.”
Referencing recent Union greats Max, Logan and Jack Thomsen along with Jacob and Derek Holschlag, Ahrendsen is determined to maintain a high standard for success within the Knights’ program.
“It’s just setting the legacy at Union for the youth to watch and hopefully inspire them to be just as good as Max and Jacob and Logan and Derek and Jack,” Ahrendsen said. “I want to show them that you can do anything when you work hard.”
