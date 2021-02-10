Union senior and UNI wrestling recruit Adam Ahrendsen continues drive toward title repeat

“It was an eye-opening experience for me jumping from ‘60 to ‘82 to see the difference in how they wrestle and the weight difference,” Ahrendsen recalls. “I think of myself as a small ‘82 pounder. … It was good for me to just get out there and wrestle those guys and feel what those ‘82 pounders are really like.”

Entering this weekend’s district meet, Ahrendsen continues his postseason march in attempt to join Trey Clark, Max Thomsen and Jacob Holschlag as Union’s only multi-time state champions. After high school, he’ll follow in the footsteps of Thomsen and Holschlag who went on to become All-Americans at UNI.

“I think they (UNI's coaches) like his style,” said Mehlert, a 2000 state champion for Union. “He’s not scared to do anything and he’s dangerous from every position. I think he’ll succeed.

“He’s just like any senior athlete. They’ve got work to do before they can be a DI starter and get to the All-American level.”

At UNI, Ahrendsen found a personable coaching staff that even made a trip out to his farm before the pandemic with head coach Doug Schwab walking pigs.

“They’re down to earth, good people, and I’ve got a lot of friends that are at UNI,” Ahrendsen said. “It just seemed like a no-brainer for me to go there.”