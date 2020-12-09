Sherburne pushing Wildcats to new heights

“Wiley so far has lived up to the expectations as a returning junior,” Janesville coach Joe McKenna. “He is going to have a great year for us. You can see it in the way he carries himself, the way he approaches the game. He is committed to winning and to our goals which is to win a conference championship and get to Wells Fargo in early March.”

McKenna says Scherburne is position-less because he fills so many roles on Janesville’s roster.

“Last year was a big learning curve,” said Sherburne who is also a standout for the Wildcat football and baseball teams. “It was definitely good to get that experience.

“Lots and lots of reps this summer. I definitely wanted to improve my ball handling, be less sloppy and have fewer careless turnovers.”

McKenna says the best part about Sherburne is he is not one of those players that needs to take the most shots or be the leading scorer or the focal point of every possession.

“The best part about coaching Wiley has been his willingness and commitment to lead this basketball program and the way in which he does it,” McKenna said. “He stepped into a role he did not anticipate having when adversity/tragedy hit Janesville.