Sherburne pushing Wildcats to new heights

JANESVILLE – Wiley Sherburne is still reppin’ Gil.
Before every game last year, the Janesville boys’ basketball team wore a warmup that said “Always Reppin’ Gil”.
The warmup honored former teammate Gil Taiber, who died tragically in a car accident on May 30, 2019. Sherburne called Taiber a good friend and teammate and wanted to continue to honor him this season and has continued to wear that warmup.
“We saw each other every day at school. We played together for Iowa Prep. He was going to be a big part of our team last year,” Sherburne said. “Gil, he is still with us.”
Taiber, a year older than Sherburne, was expected to be the focal point for the Wildcats last season and this season. Instead that role transferred to Sherburne and Sherburne did not want to disappoint.
A year ago, the 6-foot-4 wing, Sherburne averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for a Janesville team that went 19-5 despite losing nine seniors and all five starters from the previous season. Through two games in 2020-21, Sherburne, after an offseason of working on his deficiencies, is dominating again.
In Janesville’s season opener, Sherburne set a Wildcat program record by scoring 41 points while also grabbing 14 rebounds en route to an 81-36 win over Collins-Maxwell. He followed that up with a 29-point effort during a 94-31 win over Clarksville.
“Wiley so far has lived up to the expectations as a returning junior,” Janesville coach Joe McKenna. “He is going to have a great year for us. You can see it in the way he carries himself, the way he approaches the game. He is committed to winning and to our goals which is to win a conference championship and get to Wells Fargo in early March.”
McKenna says Scherburne is position-less because he fills so many roles on Janesville’s roster.
“Last year was a big learning curve,” said Sherburne who is also a standout for the Wildcat football and baseball teams. “It was definitely good to get that experience.
“Lots and lots of reps this summer. I definitely wanted to improve my ball handling, be less sloppy and have fewer careless turnovers.”
McKenna says the best part about Sherburne is he is not one of those players that needs to take the most shots or be the leading scorer or the focal point of every possession.
“The best part about coaching Wiley has been his willingness and commitment to lead this basketball program and the way in which he does it,” McKenna said. “He stepped into a role he did not anticipate having when adversity/tragedy hit Janesville.
“Not only is he a vocal presence, but he leads by example in games and in practice. He wouldn’t ask his teammates to do something he wouldn’t do himself. He holds them and more than anything, himself, accountable in a way you don’t typically see from a sophomore or junior. He is by far the most competitive athlete I’ve ever coached in my 12 years.”
The first team all-state pick last year feels the Wildcats can go a long way if they can continue to do what they’ve done in a short time so far.
“We still have some growing to do together. Our practices need to get better with each other and we need to get more crisp with everything,” Sherburne said. “I think we got that type of connection with each other.
“Definitely going far into the football playoffs motivated us to go even further in basketball and given us a little more push that we need.”
