Reagan Lindsay embraces defense during multi-sport career at Columbus

WATERLOO – By the time Reagan Lindsay stepped onto the pitch for soccer practice at Waterloo Columbus, Julie Girsch was the school’s fourth coach to get the opportunity to work with the freshman.
Girsch quickly found out her Lindsay’s level of drive and commitment.
“I learned quickly that she was very passionate about the sport,” Girsch said. “Whatever she dedicates her time and energy to, she’s 100% in so it was pretty evident even freshman year she was going to be somebody that was going to make an impact for our program, not only as a player, but as a leader.”
Lindsay has been a regular starter within Columbus’ soccer defense since that freshman season, competing for a team a team that made the state quarterfinals and regional final as an underclassman before taking a 13-2 record and Class 1A No. 3 state ranking into this year’s postseason.
Since childhood, Lindsay has always constantly embraced opportunities to test herself through competition.
“I always wanted to compete in something,” Lindsay said. “Even ping pong, we play leisurely stuff and people still hate to compete against me because I’m super competitive. But I think my favorite sport has been soccer.
“I’ve always loved it. It’s such a team sport and a lot of people underestimate the difficulty of the game and how fast things change, the transition of the game, how hard it is to score. There’s so many components to the game that make it so difficult that make it so amazing to watch.”
Girsch says Lindsay’s determination to improve and learn has been evident throughout her career.
“She’s hard on herself but in a very healthy way where she takes feedback from her coaching staff,” Girsch said. “She gives you her attention when she’s on the practice field. She’s wanting to learn and I think she doesn’t let outside noise consume her.
“She’s just focused in on her team and herself and wanting to do what’s best and grow. I think that has contributed to her success in all areas as an athlete. I see it firsthand on the soccer field.”
While Lindsay is a vocal leader, quick to help organize, encourage and comfort teammates, she’s also content with letting others have the spotlight. Lindsay played the important passing and back row defensive position of libero on the volleyball team, led Class 2A basketball players this past regular season in assists and combines a reliable bat with solid defense out of her centerfield position on the softball team.
In soccer, Lindsay is the sweeper, a versatile center back responsible for sweeping up the ball once an opponent manages to advance past the defensive line.
“You get to see so much more of the field, the court,” Lindsay said, assessing her defensive roles. “Whatever you’re playing, you see how the game develops.
“Being able to see the whole game and analyze how things work and where the ball should go next and anticipating, I think that’s the coolest part of being a defensive player on all teams.”
During soccer matches, in particular, Lindsay says she views defensive assignments against some of the state’s top goal scorers as a challenge, but also an opportunity.
“Going up against great competition is super exhilarating and lets you improve,” Lindsay said. “You learn from them on the field just as much as you learn from any other players. They challenge you to think of new ways you have to approach them and how you need to shut down or worry about different things. I think it just make the game a little more analytical.”
While Lindsay has a strong leg and typically takes Colmbus’ free kicks and corners, the sweeper position is where she’s been the most valuable within the team’s construction.
“She leads from the back,” Girsch said. “You hear her. She guides the team in a very direct and positive manner. She reads the play very well as far as supporting her outside backs or center backs. She’s got speed.
“When we’re going against fast forwards we’re able to shut them down with her speed. She handles the ball with a calm, very focused demeanor. She knows when to clear it and she knows when she’s able to possess and find the connecting pass.”
Following last year’s canceled spring sports season, Lindsay has embraced the busy overlap between soccer and softball in recent weeks. She’s also enjoyed getting to know a large group of first-time varsity teammates within the sophomore and freshmen classes.
“Freshmen come in a little timid, but just communicating and letting them know that you’ve been there once and we’re all a team, I think it really helps gel,” Lindsay said.
Beyond high school, Lindsay plans to compete in soccer at Loras College where she’s going to study communication sciences and disorders within the audiology branch of science and medicine.
Selected by Columbus’ coaches as the school’s athlete of the year, her impact within multiple athletics programs has been lasting.
“As a coach she’s someone that I will always use as an example of the dedication and determination and passion for what she’s committed to,” Girsch said. “She’s left an impression and a statement the last four years.
“She navigated the pandemic with grace being an upperclassman and helping us as a coaching staff still feel connected to our players.”