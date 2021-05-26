Reagan Lindsay embraces defense during multi-sport career at Columbus

“Being able to see the whole game and analyze how things work and where the ball should go next and anticipating, I think that’s the coolest part of being a defensive player on all teams.”

During soccer matches, in particular, Lindsay says she views defensive assignments against some of the state’s top goal scorers as a challenge, but also an opportunity.

“Going up against great competition is super exhilarating and lets you improve,” Lindsay said. “You learn from them on the field just as much as you learn from any other players. They challenge you to think of new ways you have to approach them and how you need to shut down or worry about different things. I think it just make the game a little more analytical.”

While Lindsay has a strong leg and typically takes Colmbus’ free kicks and corners, the sweeper position is where she’s been the most valuable within the team’s construction.

“She leads from the back,” Girsch said. “You hear her. She guides the team in a very direct and positive manner. She reads the play very well as far as supporting her outside backs or center backs. She’s got speed.