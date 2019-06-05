Reece Beuter
Dike-New Hartford
Junior
Baseball
Beuter has excelled on the mound and at the plate for No. 2-ranked Dike-New Hartford. The junior pitcher is 3-0 and has yet to surrender a run in 19 2/3 innings with 36 strikeouts versus five walks. Beuter also sports a .394 batting average and leads the Wolverines with 14 RBIs. “Reece is the guy we look to to drive in runs and do some damage,” D-NH coach Sean Leonard noted. “The guys in front of him have done a nice job of getting on base to give him opportunities. He’s also our horse on the mound. He’s off to a fantastic start but we believe the best is yet to come.”
Kurby Vowels
Waverly-
Shell Rock
Senior
Baseball
Vowels has learned from his experience starting in last year’s state semifinal to bring a calm presence on the mound for Class 3A’s No. 9-ranked Go-Hawks (6-1). The senior pitcher owns a 2-0 record with a 1.24 ERA. He’s also broken into the lineup for the first time this season, playing the position in the field of that day’s starting pitcher. Vowels has become a line-drive hitter to all fields with a .450 on base percentage. “He has mixed his pitches well and he’s gotten ahead of hitters,” W-SR coach Casey Klunder said. “He’s also shown a great maturity. When other teams have gotten on base, he holds runners well. He’s handled all situations.” Vowels also participates in basketball, band and choir. He plans to continue his baseball career at Central College.
Rachel Chambers
Charles City
Freshman
Softball
Chambers has caught fire in her first season as Charles City’s starting shortstop. The Comets freshman is batting .471 with four home runs and 20 RBIs for a Charles City team that has opened the year 12-0 with a No. 4 ranking in Class 4A. “Attitude-wise, she brings a level of excitement,” Coach Brian Bohlen said. “She’s always positive, she’s always cheering. She’s one of those kids that pumps everybody up on the team. Being at the shortstop position, she does a nice job of talking defensively and communicating. … She has good mechanics defensively, and a great arm.” Chambers also competes in track, volleyball and basketball.
You have free articles remaining.
Cael Frost
Don Bosco
Sophomore
Baseball
Don Bosco’s returning starting shortstop has helped Class 1A’s No. 2-ranked Dons open the season 6-0. Frost has hits in 10 of 22 at bats with nine going for extra bases, including two home runs and 16 RBIs. “He hits to all fields which gives him a lot of chances for doubles,” Don Bosco coach Blaine Rhoads said. “He’s gotten a little bit bigger and stronger this year and it gives him a little more power too. … He’s one of our better players. There’s a little bit of pressure to do well and he’s handled it really well for a sophomore. We look at him to be one of our leaders, defensively and offensively.” Frost also serves as a football quarterback and is a two-time wrestling state placewinner.
Izik Rodriguez
Hudson
Senior
Track and field
After undergoing a major shoulder operation, Rodriguez wasn’t cleared to return to track and field training until just five weeks remained in the season. Through intense training and physical therapy, he managed to secure four medals in the Class 1A state meet. Rodriguez placed third in the 4x400, fourth in the distance medley, sixth in the sprint medley and eighth in the open 400. “We were not sure Izik would even compete this season, let alone qualify in four events and medal in four events at state,” Hudson coach Blaire Puls noted. “His natural talent and heart for his team outshined the adversity he faced in an incredible way.” Rodriguez plans to compete in track and football at Wartburg College. He’s also active in wrestling and baseball.
Jessica Carolan
Hudson/
D-NH
Sophomore
Soccer
Carolan emerged as a valuable finisher for Hudson/Dike-New Hartford’s soccer team her sophomore season, recording 13 goals in 16 matches. “Jess is our hardest worker we have up top and does a great job of using her speed and skill to take girls one-on-one,” Hudson/D-NH coach Ashley Smiley noted of her returning all-district forward. “She knows when to pass it off to our outsides or midfield to make a great play. We can always count on her for her toughness in the defensive third.” Carolan also competes in basketball, volleyball and is a national honor society member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.