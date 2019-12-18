WAVERLY — Growing up within a wrestling family, Brayden Wolf has never shied away from extra work.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s senior two-time state placewinner has been a fighter his entire life.
“He’s always been a tough competitor and a guy that works very hard for us,” Waverly-Shell Rock coach Eric Whitcome said. “When he gets to compete, he’s very gritty and feisty. He’s fit well into our program and now he’s really developing as a leader, as well. … I think he developed that grittiness a long time ago.”
Wolf was born with a disease called split hand syndrome that split each hand down the middle to his wrist. It took multiple surgeries to mold Wolf’s hands into the best condition possible, yet he’s still missing one finger on his left hand and two on his right.
“My parents just always pushed me to do great things and never made it seem like a disability for me,” Wolf said. “I think that has really benefited me.”
Constantly adapting to complete tasks as simple as lifting weights, Wolf has become a resourceful wrestler. He’s found success despite competing without the same grip as someone with 10 fingers.
“I just have to be more physical and use my strengths,” Wolf said. “Basically, I can’t grab wrists very well and people can’t grab my wrists very well. I just have to focus on other ties and get my attacks.”
Wolf has embraced an active lifestyle since childhood. All of his uncles are former state wrestling qualifiers, including Mike Patterson, who won state titles at Hudson in 1977 and ‘78. Wolf’s dad, Chad, wrestled at Waterloo West and is an avid fisherman alongside his son.
Competing within a Waverly-Shell Rock program that captured its first traditional state title since 2011 last winter, Wolf has completed the work necessary to climb the state podium. It began with a freshman season in which he wrestled more upperclassmen at 182 pounds and finished third in his district behind a pair of state placewinners.
“It took a little bit of time getting used to wrestling upperclassmen all the time,” Wolf said. “It just made me tougher as time has gone on.”
Wolf broke through with a fifth-place state finish as a sophomore before finishing runner-up to University of Iowa recruit Gabe Christenson of Southeast Polk in last season’s Class 3A 195-pound final.
“It was probably the fastest six minutes of my life,” Wolf said, recalling the championship match. “It was a pretty special experience. Obviously, it didn’t go how I wanted it to, but it was still fun.
“I learned that sometimes your nerves can get to you, but I’m just going to have to control them a little bit better this year and I think I can get the job done.”
W-SR’s Whitcome has seen Wolf continue to adapt and grow.
“Some of his downfalls, he’s really tried to focus on those shortcomings, making the improvements,” Whitcome said. “It’s simple things like moving your feet more, being in a better athletic position so we can move and fire attacks and do what we need to do in a match.”
Wolf’s senior season is off to a dominant 9-0 start with eight pins for a W-SR team that claimed the Title Town Duals championship last weekend with a win over a Bettendorf team that opened the season ranked No. 1 in 3A by The Predicament.
The only match that hasn’t ended in a pin for Wolf was a 6-4 decision against Class 2A’s top-ranked 195-pounder Wyatt Voelker of West Delaware — a wrestler Whitcome considers one of the state’s best athletes.
“Just the way our coaches condition us, I really used my physicality in that match,” Wolf said. “I gave up the takedown right away in the first period, but I just kept plugging away and eventually got him tired and got that final takedown in the third period and got the ride out.”
As a senior competing for a defending championship program, Wolf says he’s determined to set a good example through hard work in practice. Evaluating options to continue wrestling at the next level, Wolf says he’s waiting until the season is over to make a commitment.
There’s plenty of work that remains to be done within a tradition-rich Go-Hawk program.
“I’ve really enjoyed the brotherhood that it’s been,” Wolf said. “We always have a lot of fun and everybody is fighting for each other. We’ve had a lot of success in the process.”
