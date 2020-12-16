Prep of the Week: West's Kuljuhovic models game after Garza

“Luka Garza is one of his favorite players, and Garza being Bosnian plays a big role it, but he tries to mimic his game to the best of his ability.

“He is just a tremendous young man. If I could have a kid like him on my team every year, I’d take him in heartbeat. That is the kind of kid he is.”

In addition to the lesson’s Amel taught him, Amar says he does study the game of Garza, the Iowa star who gets his Bosnian heritage from his mother, Sejla, and whose cousin, Amar Alibegovic, plays on the Bosnian national team.

Nearly perfect Garza scores 41, No. 5 Iowa routs Southern Garza was 14 of 15 from the field, making all three of his 3-point attempts, and was 10 of 12 on free throws for the Hawkeyes (2-0). He also had nine rebounds and three blocked shots in 29 minutes.

“I watch a lot of him,” Amar said. “I’m three or four inches shorter than him, but I watch his highlights and games and try to learn from him.”

If West’s first two games and a scrimmage against Waverly-Shell Rock where Kuljuhovic went toe-to-toe with 6-foot-7 Caleb Burks, Kuljuhovic is not going to back down.

“Xavier triple teamed him and were beating the heck out of him all game, but he never got frustrated and kept his composure,” Berinobis said. “And what is pretty amazing is he carried us most of that game.

“He is super, tough minded kid. A good leader and a tremendous student with a 3.6 GPA.”