Prep of the Week: West's Kuljuhovic models game after Garza

WATERLOO – Every day this summer Amar Kuljuhovic got taken to school by his older, bigger professional playing basketball brother, Amel.
One day it was dribbling. The next day it was post-up moves and yet another day was expanding his game to become a three-point threat.
There were other days Amel bodied up Amar and made him work hard to score.
That hard work has paid off through two games for the 6-foot-8 Waterloo West standout post player. Kuljuhovic is averaging 17.5 points and just under seven rebounds while taking on double and triple teams down low.
“He really helped me develop my game a lot this offseason,” Amar said of 6-foot-11, 240-pound Amel, who played at West, graduating in 2016 before playing at Cal-State Fullerton and Southern University and now professionally in Kosovo. “We lifted weights. We worked on basketball nearly every day and he showed me what colleges want from a player.”
This is Kuljuhovic’s third season on the West varsity. He averaged 6.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 23 games, with six starts, for a team that fell one game short of the Class 4A state tournament last March last year.
“He is one of the most dedicated players I have ever coached,” Wahawk head coach Cliff Berinobis said. “He puts so much time in to it. He has a super work ethic and is super dedicated to being good underneath the basket.
“Luka Garza is one of his favorite players, and Garza being Bosnian plays a big role it, but he tries to mimic his game to the best of his ability.
“He is just a tremendous young man. If I could have a kid like him on my team every year, I’d take him in heartbeat. That is the kind of kid he is.”
In addition to the lesson’s Amel taught him, Amar says he does study the game of Garza, the Iowa star who gets his Bosnian heritage from his mother, Sejla, and whose cousin, Amar Alibegovic, plays on the Bosnian national team.
Garza was 14 of 15 from the field, making all three of his 3-point attempts, and was 10 of 12 on free throws for the Hawkeyes (2-0). He also had nine rebounds and three blocked shots in 29 minutes.
“I watch a lot of him,” Amar said. “I’m three or four inches shorter than him, but I watch his highlights and games and try to learn from him.”
If West’s first two games and a scrimmage against Waverly-Shell Rock where Kuljuhovic went toe-to-toe with 6-foot-7 Caleb Burks, Kuljuhovic is not going to back down.
“Xavier triple teamed him and were beating the heck out of him all game, but he never got frustrated and kept his composure,” Berinobis said. “And what is pretty amazing is he carried us most of that game.
“He is super, tough minded kid. A good leader and a tremendous student with a 3.6 GPA.”
To be honest, Kuljuhovic doesn’t a lot of attention to the extra attention he has received because he knows his 22-point, 7-rebound game against Xavier when he took extra defenders time and time again will happen over and over again, including this Friday.
Friday, West hosts second-ranked Cedar Falls and the Tigers will be able to throw four players that are 6-foot-6 or taller, including three that are taller than 6-foot-8 at him.
“I don’t,” he said. “If I’m going to be double and triple teamed I’m going to look to my teammates to do that right thing because I trust my teammates a lot.”
And if teams want to take away the inside, Kuljuhovic has already demonstrated the lessons learn from Amel this summer by draining at least one 3-pointer in each of the Wahawks’ games and in its exhibition.
“I’ve worked on it a lot and it is showing progress,” Kuljuhovic said.
College coaches have taken note of Kuljuhovic’s length and size where he projects to be a stretch-4.
Berinobis says a lot that attention has come from the Division II ranks, but says he wouldn’t be surprised if a Division I coach steps in and takes a chance.
“I say that because I know his work ethic and how much he can become better,” Berinobis said. “As far as I’m concerned, I would gamble on him.”
