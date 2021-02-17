Prep of the week: Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block would want a rematch, too

Ayala’s decision, however, has put a target on Block, bigger than the one he already had on his back as a defending state champion. Block, who missed the first half of the Go-Hawks season with a knee injury, said he’s never thought about being ‘the’ target.

“I’m coming for everyone, too,” Block said. “When I was hurt and no one knew where I was at. I’d be on a bike thinking about what my opponents were doing and that motivated me. In my mind I was thinking I’m coming for everybody.

“I want to beat everybody. I want to be the best. I never thought about it as a target on my back because I’m coming for everybody else, too.”

Block was already a known commodity on the national scene before arriving inside the WSR wrestling room.

Then he went 44-0 last winter winning the 106-pound state title over Brandon O’Brien of Linn-Mar, in addition to several other significant wins. He beat Northwestern recruit Sammy Hayes of Orland Park, Ill., and Minnesota state runner-up Landon Robideau of St.Michael-Albertville in back-to-back matches at the Clash in Rochester, Minn.

Block was a big 106-pound wrestler and Whitcome anticipated him moving up a weight class or two as a sophomore, but Block’s initial plans for the 2020-21 season got sidetracked early.