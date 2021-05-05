Prep of the Week: Waverly-Shell Rock's Kenzie Roling has become a goals expert

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Without that I would not be anywhere I need to be,” Roling said, expressing thanks for the support she’s received. “Whenever there’s a bigger opportunity, they’re always pushing me towards it and proving me with a ton of different opportunities. They’re very supportive and I’m definitely going to miss the long car talks on the way to and from Ankeny.”

Within Waverly-Shell Rock’s high school program, head coach Lauren Greiner has seen Roling not only set the bar high with her skill, but grow as a valuable leader.

“Her worth ethic, her drive, she just elevates the level that we need to train at every day which has been such an asset,” Greiner said. “She gets along with everybody. She works so hard, so the girls respect her. She’s just a great teammate all-around – encouraging, positive and she’s so passionate about the game that her love for the game and how much fun she’s having has been awesome.”

On the field, Greiner has seen Roling compete with poise. She knows when to attack versus setting into a distribution role and has developed a pure finishing strike in the final third of the field.