Prep of the Week: Waverly-Shell Rock's Kenzie Roling has become a goals expert

WAVERLY – Kenzie Roling has become an expert at achieving goals.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s senior forward has scored 96 of them at the midway point of her third high school soccer season. The University of Iowa soccer recruit has also achieved a goal of positioning herself to become an impact player at the collegiate level through competition with some of the region’s top soccer clubs.
For all she’s accomplished, Roling and her teammates still have one major goal they’d like to achieve – winning Waverly-Shell Rock’s first state championship.
Roling was the lead scorer on Go-Hawk teams that lost by a single goal in the 2018 and 2019 state soccer finals. Waverly-Shell Rock’s strong 2020 senior class never got an opportunity to see what could have been achieved when their season was canceled. Roling was heartbroken for that group of girls she looked up to and credits with providing a leadership example that she’s utilized alongside 2021 captains Siri Ott and Carly Steiert.
“I think this team this year is more motivated than ever,” Roling said. “We’re doing it not only for us, but those seniors too.”
Class 2A’s top-ranked Go-Hawks are part of a program that has made 14 trips to state since 2004 with two of its three finals appearances coming in the last four years.
“We’ve been talking about it all season and we all want it so bad,” Roling said, addressing what it would mean to be part of W-SR’s first championship team. “Getting there after getting second place twice would be amazing. I hope we get that feeling at the end of the season. I’m very excited for the opportunity. It would be unreal.”
Roling grew up active in gymnastics, dance and swimming. Early in grade school, she tried basketball and her youth coach suggested that she’d be a natural on the soccer field.
Initially skeptical, soccer became Roling’s favorite sport.
“I just really liked the competitiveness and how much work it is,” Roling said. “I like how it’s a team sport but there’s also a lot of individual things, and you can always get better.”
Since middle school, Roling has sought out the best competition she could find. She trained with the FC United club program in Cedar Rapids before joining Daryl Brazeau’s Iowa Rush Olympic Development Program in Ankeny.
Recently, Roling has also trained with an Elite Clubs National League program near Omaha, Nebraska. She will have the opportunity to compete in a semi-professional league for Gretna Elite before entering college.
Plenty of hours have been logged on the road with Roling’s parents willing to frequently drive to Ankeny while she gets caught on sleep and homework in a passenger’s seat.
“Without that I would not be anywhere I need to be,” Roling said, expressing thanks for the support she’s received. “Whenever there’s a bigger opportunity, they’re always pushing me towards it and proving me with a ton of different opportunities. They’re very supportive and I’m definitely going to miss the long car talks on the way to and from Ankeny.”
Within Waverly-Shell Rock’s high school program, head coach Lauren Greiner has seen Roling not only set the bar high with her skill, but grow as a valuable leader.
“Her worth ethic, her drive, she just elevates the level that we need to train at every day which has been such an asset,” Greiner said. “She gets along with everybody. She works so hard, so the girls respect her. She’s just a great teammate all-around – encouraging, positive and she’s so passionate about the game that her love for the game and how much fun she’s having has been awesome.”
On the field, Greiner has seen Roling compete with poise. She knows when to attack versus setting into a distribution role and has developed a pure finishing strike in the final third of the field.
“There’s been so many different goals that she’s scored,” Greiner said. “But when it comes down to it, those tight games when there’s a lot on the line, it’s fun to see her confidence grow and her willingness to want to be that person to have the ball at her foot in crunch time.”
Early this season Roling has already been impressed by her team’s ability to handle adversity. Following a pair of losses to Class 3A powers Ankeny Centennial and West Des Moines Valley, the Go-Hawks outscored their next six opponents by a 42-4 margin, including wins over Dallas Center-Grimes and Council Bluffs Jefferson in tournament play last weekend.
“This year we’re just really coachable and willing to learn,” Roling said. “We’ve had to learn a lot more than in the past. In practices we’re always asking questions and talking to each other and figuring out how we can make things better. I think that’s going to get us leaps and bounds ahead of where we started.”
The future Hawkeye soccer player has also recently enjoyed watching Iowa’s rise from a young team with a losing record to Big Ten tournament champions and nearly knocking off UCLA in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
“I’m really excited to join that team and that atmosphere and hopefully help them reach more goals and keep moving forward,” Roling said.
Not taking any moment for granted after the 2020 season was canceled, Roling is determined to savor her final month of competition at Waverly-Shell Rock.
“I’m really fortunate to play for such a quality high school team and I’m very thankful for it,” Roling said. “I’m going to be sad to leave.”
Greiner has enjoyed seeing her current senior class continue to progress within this tradition-rich program.
“They’ve grown up watching the game and watching our team and being excited to be that next chapter of our story,” Greiner said. “From being ball girls and playing club and always showing up to our games, now that they’re the ones on the field being our leaders. It’s a class that genuinely loves the game and they’re so passionate about the game and they just have so much fun being together and being here. That’s so contagious.”