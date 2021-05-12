Prep of the week: Wapsie Valley sprinter Trevor Sauerbrei is finishing strong

FAIRBANK – Trevor Sauerbrei put on a show during last week’s North Iowa Cedar League East meet in Parkersburg.
The University of Northern Iowa track and field recruit won the open 100, 200 and 400, becoming the first 1A runner this season to break 50 seconds in the quarter mile. Perhaps more impressive was Sauerbrei’s performance in the event that he didn’t win.
The Wapsie Valley senior placed second in the long jump with a leap of 20-feet, 4-inches. It marked just the second time this season that he competed in that field event.
Without a long jump pit at Wapsie Valley High School, Sauerbrei was making adjustments on the fly.
“We don’t really have a way to practice so I just showed up and I was surprised I didn’t scratch,” Sauerbrei omitted.
Sauerbrei is a leader within a special senior class that Wapsie Valley coach Justin Davie has noticed pays attention to details and truly embraces the sport. The NICL’s smallest school, with a cinder track that often isn’t fit for spring practices, finished second in its conference meet with 127 points.
Wapsie Valley sits fifth in the Class 1A boys’ track and field power index entering Thursday’s state qualifying meet. The example set by Sauerbrei and his classmates has made an impact on the program.
“Our senior class is a bunch of great kids and they work hard,” Davie said. “Trevor is a great example of all those things. He’s the best on the track, but he also warms up the best, he cools down the best, he prepares the best.
“It’s pretty special to coach. I definitely don’t take it for granted when your best athlete is also your best leader and your hardest worker. He’s so humble. You talk to him and would never know that he’s such a great athlete.
“He’s also a student of track. He doesn’t just go out and run. He really understands the intricacies and finer points of track.”
When UNI reached out over the winter, Sauerbrei was able to fulfill a dream of competing in a sport at the Division I level. His mom, Denise (Schmitz) Sauerbrei, was part of a 4x100-meter relay that still holds UNI’s school record. She ranks second all-time in the 100 and 200.
Asked if he’s able to obtain technical advice from his mother, Sauerbrei smiled, “Not as much as I’d like, but I’ll take the genetics.”
Also an all-state athlete in baseball and football, Sauerbrei has embraced track for the measurable individual growth opportunity it provides within a team setting.
“I love the aspect of not only competing against others but also yourself and going for those personal records throughout the year, pushing yourself to the limit,” Sauerbrei said. “Along with relays, it brings your team together, especially being successful. It’s different than any other sport.”
Toughness is trait Wapsie Valleys’ athletes have taken with them to track meets. Without access to an all-weather practice track, they work on hurdling and relay handoffs in the school hallways and sprint starts in the gym.
When the cinder track that surrounds the football field is unavailable, the sprinters improvise.
“Early on it’s usually pretty wet so then we just run in the parking lot,” Sauerbrei said. “That’s kind of fun avoiding cars.”
Added Davie, “I tell the kids it gives us a little more grit and determination. If we can figure things out and it’s not as easy, it’s just going to make us better in the end.
“There’s a lot of barriers that are put up in front of us as a track and field program, but they understand the ways around those barriers. They’ve done a great job of showing the younger kids here’s what you need to do to be successful.”
Currently atop the 1A leaderboard in the 400, Sauerbrei has the opportunity to become Wapsie Valley’s first individual boys’ track and field event state champion since Jake Goeller won the discus in 2014. As a sophomore, Sauerbrei finished second at state in the 400, sixth in the 200, ninth in the 100 and was part of a second place 4x100 relay.
“He does have great speed and he’s just able to run faster, longer than most people,” Davie said. “He has that great speed and acceleration, but he also has really good endurance.”
With all his success this spring, Davie is still convinced Sauerbrei still has room to improve. Sauerbrei overcame an injury earlier in the season and is now back to full health.
“This going to sound crazy, but I don’t think he’s run his best races yet,” Davie said. “I think he’s in a great position right now from a physical standpoint and also a mental standpoint to really have a great postseason.”
Sauerbrei and his teammates are determined to find postseason track success.
“I think it’s pretty special being from a small school with no track, with all the success we’ve had,” Sauerbrei said. “I don’t think anyone wants it more than us so we’re just going to go out and do our best.”