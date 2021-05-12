Prep of the week: Wapsie Valley sprinter Trevor Sauerbrei is finishing strong

“Our senior class is a bunch of great kids and they work hard,” Davie said. “Trevor is a great example of all those things. He’s the best on the track, but he also warms up the best, he cools down the best, he prepares the best.

“It’s pretty special to coach. I definitely don’t take it for granted when your best athlete is also your best leader and your hardest worker. He’s so humble. You talk to him and would never know that he’s such a great athlete.

“He’s also a student of track. He doesn’t just go out and run. He really understands the intricacies and finer points of track.”

When UNI reached out over the winter, Sauerbrei was able to fulfill a dream of competing in a sport at the Division I level. His mom, Denise (Schmitz) Sauerbrei, was part of a 4x100-meter relay that still holds UNI’s school record. She ranks second all-time in the 100 and 200.

Asked if he’s able to obtain technical advice from his mother, Sauerbrei smiled, “Not as much as I’d like, but I’ll take the genetics.”

Also an all-state athlete in baseball and football, Sauerbrei has embraced track for the measurable individual growth opportunity it provides within a team setting.