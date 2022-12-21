Prep of the week: Sahara Williams game has evolved over the past four years

WATERLOO – Sahara Williams sat forward and then back before smiling.

After a handling a series of hard questions easily, the Waterloo West and future Oklahoma guard-forward wasn’t ready for the next query: “If you were an opposing coach how would you guard yourself?”

“That is a tough question, isn’t it,” Wahawk head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said from the background to Williams.

But after five or six seconds, Williams had her answer.

“Make me give up the ball, pass the ball and make decisions for my teammates,” Williams said.

It is a question that has perplexed many veteran coaches over the last four years.

Williams, one half of West’s dynamic duo along with Bradley commit Halli Poock, over the last four years has become one of the best offensive players in the state, adding to her resume as one of the state’s most tenacious defenders.

So far this season, Williams is averaging 20-plus points in addition to 10 boards, 4 assists and four steals a game for the 7-0 and top-ranked Wahawks (5A). In her career, she has 1,311 points, 577 rebounds, 306 assists and 258 steals.

Laughing, Pappas tells a story about how he knew Williams would be great all the way back to when she was in the fifth grade.

“She was attending our middle school camp in the fifth grade, and I’ve told this story many times, but sometimes I can look at a kid’s eyes and you just know it is there,” Pappas said. “Obviously, they need some physical attributes, too, even as a young person, but you just know it is there. She played so hard in that camp. She was relentless, and you could already see the athleticism.

“I walked out after the camp, walked by her dad and said to him, ‘Your daughter has a bright future.’”

Pappas said he has coached only one other player that showed the same fire and competitiveness as Williams, and that was Molly Goodenbour, the former Wahawk great who went on to earn Final Four MVP honors for Stanford in 1992.

“They are the two most competitive players I have ever coached,” Pappas said. “Molly probably the most, but Sahara is not far behind.”

Fearless and highly competitive, the 5-foot-11 Williams has seen her game evolve from an athletic freshman who could defend really well to a lethal two-way player.

It is what led former Drake coach and now Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk to offer her a scholarship last spring.

“We’ve had a relationship since I was in the eighth grade,” Williams said of Baranczyk. “She really cares about her players, and the culture she is trying to build at Oklahoma … it felt like I could make an impact right away.”

Williams says her game has come a long way.

“I just feel like overall I have become a better offensive player,” Williams said. “I’ve always been a good defensive player, rebounder. But, it was putting those offensive pieces together … becoming a better ball-handler, passer and understanding the game better. The better you understand the game the easier it is to play.”

While extra work on her own time has helped her craft her game over the past two years, Williams said she learned a lot in August when she participated for Team USA at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup.

Playing with some of the best players in the country in KK Arnold of Germantown, Wis., Sarah Strong of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., and Mikaylah Williams of Bossier City, La. – Williams learned from them as well as her opponents at the event in Hungary.

“They were creative … plus being around girls who are going to LSU and UConn … it triggers the hunger in you and the will to learn more,” Williams said.

As her senior season moves toward the midway point, Williams is taking everything in, enjoying this one last ride with her best friends who she has played with for so long.

“I’ve been living in the moment,” Williams said. “It has been such a fun ride. I’ve had a wonderful career. Not many people can say they have made it to state three years in a row, and hopefully we will make it four.””

West’s team is younger this year, but Williams says she feels it is part of her job to prepare them for the challenges that lie ahead of the Wahawks.

“It’s bringing them along … helping them get better, getting their confidence up and helping them understand the game and that they can play at this level,” Williams said. “It is just building everybody up and playing together.”

