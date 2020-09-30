Prep of the week: North Tama's Grace Lidgett conquers the hills

TRAER — Grace Lidgett was in tears by the time she reached the finish line as an eighth-grader competing in her first cross country race.
The hills may have won that day, but her coach told her to keep going. Lidgett has never stopped.
Flash forward two years.
Hilly terrain now separates the North Tama sophomore from her competition. Lidgett conquered inclines within BGM of Brooklyn’s rugged course last Monday to claim her first career varsity cross country title.
“I actually like running hills now,” she said. “I don’t know what it is about it, but I think they kind of make me mad so I attack them harder and I go faster on them. It’s just a push for me.
“I want to be able to do it, so I end up pushing my body harder on the things that I’m not supposed to be able to push harder on.”
Lidgett, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as a 14-pound, 14-month-old, has always embraced any obstacle in her path.
“She is just such a happy, go-lucky person,” North Tama junior high and varsity cross country coach Katey Holbach said. “She’s never having a bad day. She’s always bubbly and happy, willing to help out anyone, and she’s one of the most determined athletes. She’ll push herself to do the best that she can.”
Lidgett’s mom, Amy, noted that their family wanted Grace to take charge of managing her disease and keeping herself healthy from a young age because that’s her best defense in living a long life.
By the time she entered elementary school, Lidgett had become accustomed to waking up early in the morning to use a nebulizer. That was followed by a vest treatment, lasting 30 to 45 minutes, in order to break up mucus until she’s able to cough it out of her lungs.
Lidgett still gets up at 6:30 every morning for the routine which is repeated at night time. Only the names of medications consumed during the morning, lunch and supper has changed throughout the years.
Three months don’t pass without Lidgett taking a trip to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for a pulmonary function test and routine lab work measuring the genetic disorder that attacks her lungs.
“When you have a disease like this, you just have to be able to take control of that,” Lidgett said. “I’ve always been active because you have to be active to keep your lungs healthy.”
In seventh grade, Lidgett found success running the mile in track, and then gravitated towards cross country. She went from consistently placing among the top three in junior high races to places ranging from 30th to 40th her freshman season of varsity cross country.
Lidgett has knocked well over a minute off her personal record this season. She finished 19th in the four-class Rich Engel Invite and has been among the top three overall finishers in North Tama’s other four meets. Her top time 20:45 is near teammate Jules Breckenridge’s 5K school record of 20:32.
What changed?
“I think it was my mindset,” Lidgett responds. “It turned from something I almost had to do into something that I wanted to do. I wanted to get better and I wanted to work at it and I wanted to keep going.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has added a new hurdle for Grace and the Lidgett family to manage.
“It’s scary with her,” Grace’s father, Tony Lidgett said. “We went into super protection lockdown mode. I’m a nurse at the Iowa Veterans Home. I took three months off of work because we were starting to get a few cases down there and I definitely didn’t want to bring anything home.”
As with many families, the Lidgetts have adapted. When Grace’s friends come over, they’ll sit out on the sidewalk 10 feet apart.
Running workouts this past summer took a creative twist. With Grace unable to train with friends, Tony trailed his daughter in a car while she completed a five-mile workout that eventually got extended into a 10-mile round trip.
“It was fun,” Grace recalls. “We have a friend’s house five miles out in the country and I knew I wanted to run there at one point because we had drove out there one day. Dad didn’t want me to go alone so he took the Toyota and was following me. The next thing I know I hear some pretty loud music from behind me.”
Indeed, Tony Lidgett had the windows down, sunroof open, blaring songs from their favorite station, Life 101.9, into the country air.
“You still do what you want to do, you just do it a little bit differently,” Tony said.
This fall, Grace Lidgett is attending classes with North Tama in a hybrid learning model in which students complete remote work every other day. The sophomore’s back-to-school gear includes an N95 mask, topped off by a second mask and face shield. She gets a head start between classes in order to avoid hallway traffic, and also sanitizes during that time.
As cross country season approached, Grace — who also trained with the Cedar Falls-based Hilltoppers distance running program — knew her endurance had improved over the summer and was eager to see what she could do.
The family met with Holbach and developed a plan for practices and meets. There’s a built in gap during training — allowing Grace to work on either holding a lead or chasing someone down — within a small team of seven athletes.
Accommodations have been made with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union in order to allow Grace to compete in meets with minimized risk. She starts in an end box to eliminate early congestion of runners.
Lidgett keeps her mask on and stays off to the side until the starter gets ready to line everyone up. She then takes her mask off, takes off in a near dead sprint as the pistol fires, and typically holds her own at the front of the pack. All of this season’s races to date have been chip timed, allowing Lidgett to duck out of the chute after crossing the finish line.
“I was very nervous about the whole situation,” Tony Lidgett said. “On the cross country course there’s people everywhere. Usually the parents are running around trying to find out where their kid is and watching them. There are other people there without masks and it’s very uneasy.
“Even now, I know she has a plan. … But there’s always a chance that someone is going to be running by her. It’s happened a few times and you just hold your breath and hope everything works out.”
Currently ranked No. 12 in Class 1A, Grace Lidgett has her sights set on qualifying for her first state meet.
“I want to prove to myself that I can do it and I want to show that I have it in me and I’m strong enough to do this,” she said.
A well-rounded teenager, Lidgett is also active in band and dance team. She’s had a passion for drawing since childhood. Her family participates in an advisory board at the children’s hospital and has been involved with cystic fibrosis awareness activities over the years.
While the average life expectancy of an American with cystic fibrosis is 37, advances in medicine have allowed patients with the disease to live into their 70’s. The past two medications Grace has taken have been fast-tracked through trials and produced promising results.
Tony Lidgett is hopeful advances in science will allow cystic fibrosis to get to a point where it’s similar to being a diabetic — there’s no cure, but a drug like insulin could allow individuals with CF to live a fairly normal, long and healthy life.
“They are making huge strides, especially with the medication,” he said.
As for Grace Lidgett, she has a lot of goals and is also looking forward to returning to the track. Success this fall has motivated her to see what more can be accomplished.
“I know how much better I can get in just one year so I should be able to do this in years to come and that’s kind of exciting,” Lidgett said.
