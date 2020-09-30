Prep of the week: North Tama's Grace Lidgett conquers the hills

Accommodations have been made with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union in order to allow Grace to compete in meets with minimized risk. She starts in an end box to eliminate early congestion of runners.

Lidgett keeps her mask on and stays off to the side until the starter gets ready to line everyone up. She then takes her mask off, takes off in a near dead sprint as the pistol fires, and typically holds her own at the front of the pack. All of this season’s races to date have been chip timed, allowing Lidgett to duck out of the chute after crossing the finish line.

“I was very nervous about the whole situation,” Tony Lidgett said. “On the cross country course there’s people everywhere. Usually the parents are running around trying to find out where their kid is and watching them. There are other people there without masks and it’s very uneasy.

“Even now, I know she has a plan. … But there’s always a chance that someone is going to be running by her. It’s happened a few times and you just hold your breath and hope everything works out.”

Currently ranked No. 12 in Class 1A, Grace Lidgett has her sights set on qualifying for her first state meet.