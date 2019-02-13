GILBERTVILLE — Jack Kelley’s passion for the game of basketball started at a young age and never faded.
“He just loves the game of basketball,” Don Bosco head coach Nate Kellogg said. “I think that’s step one with everybody. He loves it, and because he loves it, he always is around it and he always wants to play, shoot and dribble. He always wants to get better.”
The point guard instrumental in what may become the most successful four-year stretch in Don Bosco’s basketball history grew up taking his lumps competing against teams from bigger towns.
“We’d walk into gyms and walk out with a 60-point loss,” Kelley recalls, reflecting on his introduction to youth basketball. “It was just always that thought when we’re in high school that we’re all going to be playing as one group instead of individual grades. We’re all going to be able to complement each other.”
The son of Chad Kelley, who played basketball at William Penn, and nephew of Jason Huff, who competed for Morningside, Jack Kelley and his cousin, Zach Huff, have spent plenty of time together on the basketball court over the years.
Kelley made an immediate impact on Don Bosco’s program his freshman season, helping enhance the skillset of a strong class in the grade above him. The Dons went from a three-win season to 15-8 that initial year, won 21 games the next season and finished 24-4 with a third-place state tournament trophy last winter.
Kellogg entered the program as an assistant the same year Kelley was a freshman.
“In the back of my mind, I’m just thinking what did I get myself into?” Kellogg said. “We’re relying on a freshman to come in and elevate us as a program.
“From the high praise he was getting from the people he knows best, he fulfilled those expectations from the first day he suited up with the varsity team.”
Kelley enters his senior postseason with 1,249 career points, and perhaps just as impressive, 429 assists. His shooting percentage has climbed with his workload each year, and Kelley is knocking down 51.9 percent of his attempts this season as one of three Dons averaging at least 10 points a game.
Despite graduating two 1,000-point scorers off last year’s state tournament team, Kelley continues to embrace a balanced offense. The senior point guard has dished out 93 assists versus just 37 turnovers.
“I think playing as a team makes everything easier,” Kelley said. “On all the teams I’ve played on in high school, there’s never been one main scorer. It’s been distributed. Being able to trust and count on teammates is so important playing basketball. Teams win basketball games and teams win championships.
“I worked on my individual offensive game a lot, but I knew I had a lot of key guys coming back and I wasn’t going to just have to look for my shot the entire season.”
Standing 5-foot-11, Kelley may not jump out as an intimidating physical presence, yet he has shown an ability to create off the dribble and developed an accurate jump shot capable of exploiting the slightest opening.
Kellogg has considered Kelley an extension of the coaching staff over the past two years. It’s not uncommon for the senior to text his coach with suggestions for upcoming practices, while giving feedback during games.
“I ask, ‘What are you seeing out there? You want to go to this?,’” Kellogg related. “We will have discussions about what adjustments we should make in game just based on what he sees. I almost 100 percent trust his judgment.”
Added Kelley, “Kellogg only has one set of eyes so if he doesn’t see something right away, coming from me it could help him out as well.”
Certainly it’s hard not to imagine Kelley coaching a team of his own one day.
“I could definitely see myself becoming a coach,” Kelley said. “I’ve been playing basketball for so long and being a four-year varsity player you see a lot of things that some guys might be slower to pick up on.”
Following his final season at Don Bosco, Kelley has signed with Morningside where he’ll join a program that recently won a conference title and is ranked No. 2 nationally in NAIA Division II.
There’s no question this four-year starting point guard will be tough for the Dons to replace.
“He’s done things the right way,” Kellogg said. “You never hear him complain about things, you never hear him blaming people. Anytime we have to get on him it’s, ‘Yep I’ve got it coach.’ You never have to worry that Jack’s not going to do the right thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.