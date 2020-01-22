Prep of the week: Isaiah Johnson is West's quiet leader

WATERLOO — On and off the court, Isaiah Johnson is not the most vocal member of the second-ranked Waterloo West boys’ basketball team.
Wahawks head coach Cliff Berinobis calls the 6-foot-3 guard/forward a really quiet kid.
That moniker stays true on the basketball court for Johnson as the senior prefers to let his game do his talking. It’s been that way since he was elevated to the varsity roster as a freshman.
“When he comes to the gym, he’s coming to work,” Berinobis said. “He’s coming to get better. He is such a coachable kid. He works hard. He doesn’t talk a lot and leads by example. He wants to get better every day, every practice.”
Johnson is a key piece of a group of Wahawk seniors who have been varsity regulars the past three or four years, joining with Jaden Keller, Antonio Alexander Jr. and Caleb Haeg.
That group goes back even further as Keller and Alexander Jr. were both teammates with Johnson at Hoover Middle School.
“Yeah, we’ve all been playing together for a long time, probably fifth or sixth grade is when we started,” Johnson said. “It’s kind of funny because when we have open gym and play against each other we know exactly what the other is going to do. It gets really competitive because of that.”
That chemistry has also parlayed into success for West (8-1).
After that grouped contributed to a 10-13 season in 2016-17, the Wahawks have gradually been climbing the ladder in the Mississippi Valley Conference. West went 13-11 in 2017-18 and was a .500 squad last year.
The Wahawks’ only loss this season was to one of the top Class 4A teams in Illinois, Bolingbrook, and they own a victory over two-time defending state champion Cedar Falls.
Johnson’s consistent play on both ends of the court has been a big part of the jump.
“Scoring, maybe not scoring the most, but being able to contribute on both ends of the floor, but especially on the defensive end,” Johnson said of what he is doing when he is playing his best. “I think that is a team thing. It is where we have grown the most as a team. We are communicating better, adjusting to what teams are doing.”
Johnson, who plays the summer circuit with Martin Brothers, is averaging 10.2 points per game, second in a balanced scoring attack for the Wahawks. If that mark holds up, it will be the third consecutive season he will have averaged in double figures. Johnson posted an 11.3 mark last season and averaged 10.8 as a sophomore.
He entered Tuesday’s game at Iowa City West with 789 career points.
“He could definitely score more,” Berinobis said. “But he is one of … No, he is the most unselfish players I’ve coached. He is going to do exactly what you want him to do out on the court to help our team succeed.”
Berinobis says Johnson has a future on the court in college, but feels that many programs might be sleeping on him because his focus isn’t on being the leading scorer each night.
“I’m talking to several programs,” said Johnson, who carries a 3.3 grade-point average. “I’m pretty open and I don’t think I will make a decision until after the season is over, maybe March or April.”
Johnson wants to study biology in college with a dream of becoming an athletic trainer.
For now, his focus is improving on the court and helping West earn its first state tournament berth since 1994.
“We can go as far as we allow ourselves to go,” Johnson said. ”We’ve got to stay together, keep improving and we can go far.”
Preps of the Week: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps of the Week for the 2019-2020 school year:
AGWSR senior Ali Gerbracht joined South Winneshiek's Felicity Taylor last week as the second female wrestler in the state of iowa to reach 100 wins.
Green means go for the Cedar Falls girls' basketball team.
Ellie Foster's relentless desire to improve has been a key to her high school basketball success.
After securing his first district title, Union's Lake LeBahn is determined to finish his cross country career on a high note at state.
A former gymnast, Cedar Falls senior Ashton Syharath is eyeing a fourth trip to the state diving meet.
Volleyball success has become a tradition for Dike-New Hartford's Weber family.
Jack Moody is the type of golfer who makes an impression on the first tee.
Drew Sonnenberg has been the most efficient passer in the state through the first five weeks of his senior season.
Senior quarterback Cael Loecher is 16-1 as a starter for the No. 2-ranked Tigers.
Before she even stepped onto the court as a varsity starter, Alayna Yates had the attention of coaches from some of college volleyball's top programs.
Isaac Tolbert hasn’t become a success on the football field by backing down from challenges.