Prep of the week: Isaiah Johnson is West's quiet leader

That chemistry has also parlayed into success for West (8-1).

After that grouped contributed to a 10-13 season in 2016-17, the Wahawks have gradually been climbing the ladder in the Mississippi Valley Conference. West went 13-11 in 2017-18 and was a .500 squad last year.

The Wahawks’ only loss this season was to one of the top Class 4A teams in Illinois, Bolingbrook, and they own a victory over two-time defending state champion Cedar Falls.

Johnson’s consistent play on both ends of the court has been a big part of the jump.

“Scoring, maybe not scoring the most, but being able to contribute on both ends of the floor, but especially on the defensive end,” Johnson said of what he is doing when he is playing his best. “I think that is a team thing. It is where we have grown the most as a team. We are communicating better, adjusting to what teams are doing.”

Johnson, who plays the summer circuit with Martin Brothers, is averaging 10.2 points per game, second in a balanced scoring attack for the Wahawks. If that mark holds up, it will be the third consecutive season he will have averaged in double figures. Johnson posted an 11.3 mark last season and averaged 10.8 as a sophomore.