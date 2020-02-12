Prep of the week: Huff has carried on family legacy

GILBERTVILLE — Zach Huff’s dad, Jason, has stopped posting up the 6-foot-1 Don Bosco High senior guard.

The younger Huff has a good idea why it’s been a couple of years since the father-son duo have gone one-on-one.

“We did a lot up until a year or two ago,” Zach said. “I still think he thinks he can take me, but he is scared to play me nowadays.”

While there was a joking dig at his dad, there was no joke in Jason Huff’s game when he was starring for the Dons in the late 1980s.

The elder Huff scored 2,155 career points at Don Bosco, leading the Dons to back-to-back state tournaments in 1987 and ‘88. He is now a member of the Iowa High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

The last four seasons, it has been the son who has risen to big-time player status.

“Everyone says he was really good,” Zach said. “I think I have done a decent job of living up to the name and helping bring basketball back to Don Bosco like it was before.”

It was those lofty expectations that met Zach when he arrived at Don Bosco four years ago and was immediately inserted into the Dons’ starting lineup. He certainly has lived up to expectations.