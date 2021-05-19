Prep of the week: Hudson's Kylee Sallee takes multi-sport approach to title defense

HUDSON – Whether it’s on a volleyball court, softball diamond, track or inside a gymnasium, Kylee Sallee loves to compete.
The Hudson senior is the antithesis of a specialist.
“I think that’s definitely one of the benefits of a small school, being able to be active in many different things,” Sallee said. “The teammates that you make and the friends along the way and the lessons you learn are all awesome.
“I think being a multi-sport athlete has helped me in every sport that I do.”
There’s been days that Sallee will wake up to work out at 6 a.m. and attend practices for two different sports after school. Even within the sport of track and field, she is constantly searching for something new to try.
During the opening meet of the season, the former state long jump champion also competed in the shot put and ran an 800-meter race.
“When you’re spending less time on things, but you’re still doing things to improve athletically I think that really is beneficial,” said Sallee, who plans to compete in the multi-events at NCAA Division II Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Hudson coach Braden Rogers had Sallee pegged as a future multi-event collegiate athlete early into her high school track and field career.
“Coaching her day to day, I saw the ability and what she could do in different events,” Rogers said “It was no surprise to me that’s what she was recruited for.”
Added Sallee, “As soon as I heard the idea, my ears perked up. I have always loved to try new things. I think the opportunity to keep going out of my comfort zone in college and keeping me on my toes is really exciting.”
Kylee attributes much of her athletic prowess to her older sister, Madison, who competed on the 2015 team that captured Hudson’s first state track and field title. Her parents, Matt and Dee, would also take part in 5K’s with their daughters during Kylee’s younger years.
“She has been a great role-model for me through sports,” Kylee said, assessing the impact Madison made on her. “As long as I can remember, I’d always watch her play and go to her games. It really inspired me. It made me want to be out there on the court playing myself.
“Watching them win state track was obviously a huge eye-opener for what amazing things the sport of track and field can bring.”
Kylee Sallee quickly went to work creating her own legacy on the track. She competed at state in the distance medley and 200 as a freshman before winning the Class 1A championship with a leap of 17-feet, 11 ½ inches her sophomore season.
“She was going in really just with the mindset of having her best jump of the year,” Rogers recalls. “We knew that if she did that she’d have a chance to win, but we weren’t necessarily counting on it. It turned out she had the best jump of the year by quite a ways. She set a school record and ended up winning it.”
This week, Sallee will finally get a chance to compete for a long-awaited title defense after last spring’s opportunity was canceled during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She trained with her older sister at the track during the spring of 2020 and has continued to put in the work it takes to find success.
“It makes me anxious to get out and compete again, that’s for sure,” Sallee said, addressing the delay between state meets.
Hudson’s move from 1A to 2A places Sallee among a strong long jump field. Her personal record of 18-6 set earlier this spring is the top all-class mark.
The second-best leap in the state also belongs to a Class 2A senior, Kiersten Fisher of Southeast Valley, who went 18-1 ½ in last week’s qualifying meet. West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt won the 2A long jump title as a freshman in 2019 and has gone 17-9 ¾ this season. Freshman Jasey Anderson of Estherville Lincoln Central already owns a jump of 17-10.
“Mentally I’m going to have to be there and physically, as well,” Sallee said. “It’s kind of whoever shows up on that day. I have been fairly consistent in the mid to high 17’s. I believe I’ll have to go above that to win. The confidence that I can at least get one good jump down allows me to kind of take a chance with some of my jumps and hopefully put a great jump down.”
Rogers says Sallee has set a high standard within his program and the school.
“She’s a role-model and she’s a leader on the team,” Rogers added. “Even the other kids in school know who she is because she’s a four-sport athlete. She’s out in front of the crowd all the time, and she’s such a good kid that she’s got a great presence. … I really think she’s a good role-model for the entire school.”
Sallee credits the support of coaches and teammates that have been with her on this journey as keys to success, along with trusting the process and training.
On Tuesday, it was announced that there will be no restrictions for attendance at this year’s state meet. The senior is ready for one last opportunity to make memories in front of a crowd.
“Our Hudson cheering section always sits in section ZZ which is right by the long jump so it was super fun to be able to take a breath and experience it and enjoy it,” Sallee said, recalling her sophomore year state title. “The excitement of Drake Stadium, you walk out there and you can hear the crowd roaring. It’s just an experience like no other.”