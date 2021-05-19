Prep of the week: Hudson's Kylee Sallee takes multi-sport approach to title defense

“She was going in really just with the mindset of having her best jump of the year,” Rogers recalls. “We knew that if she did that she’d have a chance to win, but we weren’t necessarily counting on it. It turned out she had the best jump of the year by quite a ways. She set a school record and ended up winning it.”

This week, Sallee will finally get a chance to compete for a long-awaited title defense after last spring’s opportunity was canceled during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She trained with her older sister at the track during the spring of 2020 and has continued to put in the work it takes to find success.

“It makes me anxious to get out and compete again, that’s for sure,” Sallee said, addressing the delay between state meets.

Hudson’s move from 1A to 2A places Sallee among a strong long jump field. Her personal record of 18-6 set earlier this spring is the top all-class mark.

The second-best leap in the state also belongs to a Class 2A senior, Kiersten Fisher of Southeast Valley, who went 18-1 ½ in last week’s qualifying meet. West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt won the 2A long jump title as a freshman in 2019 and has gone 17-9 ¾ this season. Freshman Jasey Anderson of Estherville Lincoln Central already owns a jump of 17-10.