Prep of the week: Hard work paying off for Clarksville's Borchardt

“I think in the past couple of years basketball has sparked a passion in me that I didn’t really have before,” Borchardt said. “I just want to be in the gym. I want to get better. I love being in that gym. I’m definitely there as much as possible.”

The work has paid off twofold for Clarksville (14-3).

That especially held true last week when Borchardt scored 19 points in wins over Don Bosco and Tripoli and had 30 in a 58-54 win over No. 11 East Buchanan.

The win over East Buchanan, Borchardt says, was big.

“It was Parents Night and we had just fallen out of the rankings,” Borchardt said. “We really had to win and my shots were falling for me (she was also 10 for 10 from the free-throw line) so my teammates just kept getting me the ball. It was real exciting to get that win.”

Additionally, Borchardt’s improved play in the paint has taken pressure off standout guard Kori Wedeking.

Wedeking averaged nearly 18 points a game last year, but it is Borchardt who is the Indians’ leading scorer this season at 15.6 with Wedeking right behind her at 15.0.