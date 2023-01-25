Prep of the Week: Future Drake Bulldog, Knutson has elevated her game

CEDAR FALLS – During her first two seasons as a starter for the Cedar Falls girls’ basketball team, Grace Knutson was happy filling her role to the best of her ability.

After her freshmen season star guard Anaya Barney graduated, and Knutson’s role got bigger as a sophomore.

After last season the Tigers graduated four senior starters, and the 5-foot-10 forward’s role has expanded even further during the 2022-23 season.

“It’s a little different,” said Knutson who committed to play for Drake in July. “A big part of it is confidence. But, also, my teammates have stepped up around me and done a great job of stepping into the roles we need them to fill.

“There are times, and I’m confident when I have too, but there are times I have to step up and take control of the game. At the same time in those instances I have all the confidence in the world my teammates are going to step up and fulfill their roles.”

Knutson’s play and that of her team, which features just three upperclassmen, has risen dramatically since a 4-4 start during the 2022 portion of Cedar Falls’ schedule.

The Tigers have yet to lose in 2023 (6-0) as they’ve run their win streak to seven and improved their overall mark to 10-4.

Knutson’s play has been steady during the streak.

“She has stepped up in so many ways this year,” Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen said. “She is the type of player that will lead by action, lead by helping the team out, doing what the team needs at that moment.

“She brings a great attitude every day and works hard. Just a great teammate.”

The thing Groen has noticed most this season is Knutson has embraced the role of being the go-to player in critical situations.

“She wants the ball in her hands when it matters most,” Groen said. “She is confident in whatever she is doing. She wants to help us win in any way she can. It has been fun to see that leadership out of her.

“The growth from her freshmen year to now has been tremendous.”

This season, Knutson is averaging 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals a game. She will most likely surpass 900 career points by season’s end and already has more than 300 career rebounds and almost 150 career assists.

Knutson credits her father, Aaron, and brother, Truman State forward Joe, as her two biggest influences when it comes to basketball.

“My dad shoots baskets with me every day, and my brother Joe was the reason I got into basketball,” Knutson said.

When it came to making a college decision, Knutson found her future home quickly. She took an official visit to Drake in June and a month later on July 26 announced her commitment to the Bulldogs.

“I love the atmosphere there, they have a great following,” Knutson said. “I like the coaches, and I like their style of play.”

Groen said Knutson has a lot of intangibles that college coaches love.

“She is a great all-around player and a great teammate,” Groen said. “Yes, every program wants a talented player, but they want players who want to be great teammates that will help their program be successful. Grace fits all those criteria.”

Excited about how her team is playing with five regular season games left not counting Tuesday’s game at Iowa City Liberty, Knutson knows exactly what she needs to do to be at the top of her game.

“I’ve got slow myself down,” Knutson said. “I get worked up sometimes, and when that happens I need to slow down, not rush my shots, not rush the game, but be in control … play in rhythm.”