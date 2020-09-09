Prep of the week: Fun in the sun helped mold Union's Belle Weber into an all-stater

LA PORTE CITY — Belle Weber says she loves the vibe that accompanies beach volleyball.
The Union Community senior is among a growing wave of Cedar Valley indoor volleyball standouts embracing the laid-back sport known for music, sun and collaboration with one teammate in order to cover larger amounts of real estate.
“It’s two-on-two so you have to be all-in all the time, there’s no hiding on the court,” said Weber, who has competed in national tournaments at Santa Monica, California and Huntsville, Alabama. “You get to play on actual beaches sometimes and what’s not to love about that?”
Weber joined the Cedar Falls-based CIA Beach volleyball club run by Chris and Kalani Mahi at age 12 because she thought it looked like fun. That recreational activity has produced an NCAA Division I scholarship.
The 5-foot-9 outside hitter recently committed to accept a beach volleyball offer from Missouri State. Competing alongside Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Bailey Rima, Weber achieved a goal of qualifying for the gold division at the club beach national championships last summer.
Pursuing collegiate outdoor volleyball entered Weber’s mind after attending the 2019 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship in Gulf Shores, Alabama and enjoying the atmosphere.
“It has been growing a lot,” Weber said. “The beach game, when I was younger, I feel like it was more just for fun. You go out in the summer and you just play two-on-two.
“Now I feel like more people, especially clubs around the U.S. are getting huge into beach because it’s a collegiate sport. It’s really been a bigger part of the spring and summer and been more competitive. We want to win.”
Weber has done plenty of winning, from the sand to indoors at Union High School. Last fall, she led the Knights with 510 kills and added 299 digs for a 31-12 team that upset No. 4-ranked Dike-New Hartford to end a two-year state tournament hiatus. Union then knocked off top-seeded Davenport Assumption in a five-set state tournament opener before falling to Mount Vernon in a five-set semifinal.
“She’s just so consistent throughout the year, especially come tournament time, and on our way to state I thought she was just outstanding,” Union coach Brian Jesse recalled. “She’s solid hitting. We went to her when we needed a big point and she just came through at important times. It was her stabilizing factor that helped us beat some pretty good teams.”
Union’s start to the 2020 season was delayed until Saturday’s tournament at North Tama after a member of the team tested posted for COVID-19.
Weber spent the down time working out with her sister, Alexa, at home. While Alexa runs on Union’s cross country team in the fall, she’s also a strong tennis player and has competed in sand volleyball.
“She’s definitely been a huge support person for me and she’s always been that younger sister who will pepper with me when we’re out in the yard or play volleyball when I get bored,” Belle Weber related. “She’ll serve at me and she’s good at volleyball, too, she just has a love for running.”
Union went 5-0 in its delayed debut to win last weekend’s North Tama title. The Knights showed some toughness, overcoming an early deficit to sweep a talented Gladbrook-Reinbeck team with a 26-24 second set win.
“They were pretty excited and ready to go,” Jesse said. “They really got after it hard once the matches started and we had a nice test against a nice G-R team. We played some pretty good volleyball, got down in the second set and were able to fight our way back. Those were good signs.”
Weber is hopeful Union can compete for a championship in a talented North Iowa Cedar League East Division that currently has seven teams in the state rankings.
“There’s underclassmen that are definitely ready to step up and fill the roles that we lost last year which is awesome,” Weber said. “We have a lot of returning varsity which helps our team chemistry. We know who is going to go for what and who is going to be a key player when we need them to be.”
This senior season will mark the culmination of a career in which Weber has worked to become a valuable full-rotation weapon. After being subbed out of the back row during a third team all-state freshman season, Weber has become one of Union’s top defenders and passers.
Her shot selection has also improved from work at the high school level, in addition to indoor and beach volleyball club reps.
“She’s got such a good arm swing,” Jesse said. “It’s a quick arm and then she’s added some finesse shots this last year, so when the defense is loaded up she can move the ball around and chip and go short some and use some roll shots. … She’s developed those to go along with her powerful arm.
“She’s played a lot of sand. That has really developed her back row and she has just become so solid on serve receive. This year we’ve asked her to even pass more on serve receives because she is such a good passer. Then I think she’s just started to read the hitters better and get herself into position to play balls. That just becomes natural instinct.”
Weber currently sits at 1,363 career kills, 269 back of the school record set by 2016 Union graduate Megan Hudson.
“It’s really awesome to look up to somebody and see that they can do it, and then find yourself almost there,” said Weber, who added that she hopes to play enough matches this season to have a shot at the mark. “Working hard and getting better every day in the gym will really help us as a team get to where we need to get to make that possible.”
