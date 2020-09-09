Prep of the week: Fun in the sun helped mold Union's Belle Weber into an all-stater

“She’s definitely been a huge support person for me and she’s always been that younger sister who will pepper with me when we’re out in the yard or play volleyball when I get bored,” Belle Weber related. “She’ll serve at me and she’s good at volleyball, too, she just has a love for running.”

Union went 5-0 in its delayed debut to win last weekend’s North Tama title. The Knights showed some toughness, overcoming an early deficit to sweep a talented Gladbrook-Reinbeck team with a 26-24 second set win.

“They were pretty excited and ready to go,” Jesse said. “They really got after it hard once the matches started and we had a nice test against a nice G-R team. We played some pretty good volleyball, got down in the second set and were able to fight our way back. Those were good signs.”

Weber is hopeful Union can compete for a championship in a talented North Iowa Cedar League East Division that currently has seven teams in the state rankings.

“There’s underclassmen that are definitely ready to step up and fill the roles that we lost last year which is awesome,” Weber said. “We have a lot of returning varsity which helps our team chemistry. We know who is going to go for what and who is going to be a key player when we need them to be.”