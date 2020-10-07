Prep of the week: Frost thrives within Don Bosco's championship culture

When Yoder reflects upon this current run of success, he realizes how special it is to coach a group of kids that genuinely enjoys the process and competing alongside one another.

“It’s a special group and sometimes it’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of deal when you get a group of kids like that,” Yoder said. “They’ve learned how to win all the way up and it has carried over to all those sports which is fun to see and fun to watch because they’ve really put a lot of time in and their heart and soul into a lot of these sports.”

Reflecting on his team’s recent accomplishments over the past year, Frost added, “Three state titles in the same year in three different sports. To do that, it is pretty special and it is pretty cool to look at because this community is something. It’s a special place.”

Frost was able to witness the rise of Don Bosco’s football program seven years ago and is now enjoying the role he has in helping to continue a legacy of success.

“I watch peopled like Jake Hogan and all of them win state football for the first time,” Frost said. “Ever since then it’s been, ‘game on’ for Bosco. Everyone has wanted it since. Once we got a taste of winning it, we haven’t ever wanted to stop. It’s been pretty special here.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.