Prep of the week: Frost thrives within Don Bosco's championship culture

GILBERTVILLE — Standing at the helm of an eight-player dynasty, Don Bosco quarterback Cael Frost runs his team’s offense with the efficiency of a well-oiled machine.
“Cael is kind of a student of the game,” Don Bosco coach Colby Yoder said. “He’s been quarterback since his sophomore season. He’s been in the system for a while so he knows all the nooks and crannies of our offense.”
Frost is the latest in a lineage of dual-threat, signal-callers for the Dons that goes back to when Jake Hogan commanded the offense to the program’s first state title in 2013. As a junior Frost passed for 1,389 yards and 31 touchdowns and rushed for 2,013 yards and 39 scores during a perfect 13-0 state title run.
Through a 4-0 start this fall, Frost has continued to be a dual-threat by passing for 446 yards and eight touchdowns and rushing for another 987 yards and 16 scores. During Friday’s top 10 showdown at Easton Valley, Frost rushed for 391 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 101 yards and two scores.
Beyond the numbers, Frost possesses plenty of knowledge of blocking schemes and where his teammates can be found on each play that often separates him from the opposing QB.
“He can not only run and throw, he understands the game really well,” Yoder said. “He’s a guy that can walk up to the line of scrimmage and understand where guys are going to be, where he needs to put the ball.”
Frost has been competing alongside a core group of athletes from the Gilberville area since childhood. They’ve gone from sport-to-sport experiencing nothing but success as high school athletes.
Following last fall’s state football championship, Frost was a third-place individual finisher at 152 pounds for a Don Bosco team that captured a state wrestling championship. When sports resumed after a COVID-19 delay this summer, Frost helped guide the Dons to a state championship at Principal Park.
“I just love competing,” said Frost, a Kirkwood baseball commit. “Bosco is such a small school with 100 kids so you’re going to be able to play all three sports and get the chance unlike the 4A schools.”
While baseball has been Frost’s first love, he wouldn’t replace the memories made during the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena or the state football final rounds inside the UNI-Dome.
“Our team is so close together,” Frost said. “We actually genuinely care. It’s a family. We play as one. We’re playing for the person across from us.”
Yoder has known Frost since grade school when he and current Don Bosco athletics director Tom Hogan would tote the kids around to different youth baseball tournaments and YSF football games.
“He’s a feisty little guy so we’ve had to calm him down quite a bit a few times,” Yoder recalls of the fierce competitor. “His mental part of the game has really grown.”
When Yoder reflects upon this current run of success, he realizes how special it is to coach a group of kids that genuinely enjoys the process and competing alongside one another.
“It’s a special group and sometimes it’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of deal when you get a group of kids like that,” Yoder said. “They’ve learned how to win all the way up and it has carried over to all those sports which is fun to see and fun to watch because they’ve really put a lot of time in and their heart and soul into a lot of these sports.”
Reflecting on his team’s recent accomplishments over the past year, Frost added, “Three state titles in the same year in three different sports. To do that, it is pretty special and it is pretty cool to look at because this community is something. It’s a special place.”
Frost was able to witness the rise of Don Bosco’s football program seven years ago and is now enjoying the role he has in helping to continue a legacy of success.
“I watch peopled like Jake Hogan and all of them win state football for the first time,” Frost said. “Ever since then it’s been, ‘game on’ for Bosco. Everyone has wanted it since. Once we got a taste of winning it, we haven’t ever wanted to stop. It’s been pretty special here.”
