Prep of the week: Don Bosco's Larson always has an extra coach in his corner

GILBERTVILLE — From a very young age when his dad, Joe, took him to his first youth practice as a five-year-old, Easton Larson fell in love with wrestling.
But as much as he loved it, Larson also liked playing football and baseball.
Larson said when he was younger it was hard to stay focused on the sport that was in season. It wasn’t until he was in high school that he realized the dedication in and out of season it takes to be better than most, no matter what season it was.
By all means, the Don Bosco senior has exceeded the norm in all three sports for the Dons.
Larson was a special teams contributor on the state championship 8-player football team in the fall and is a two-year starter on a baseball team that went 54-14 the last two seasons with a trip to last year’s state tournament.
It is on the mat, though, where Larson has really shined.
With a little less than a month left in his final season, Larson is trekking toward elite status in the storied Don Bosco wrestling program.
Already a three-time state placewinner, Larson (137-28) is 13 wins away from becoming the sixth Dons’ wrestler to win 150 matches in his career. With two more pins he will join Mack Reiter (135), Bart Reiter (100) and Gable Fox (100) as the only Don Bosco wrestlers with 100 career pins.
Additionally, if Larson qualifies and places in the top eight at the traditional state tournament, he would become just the eighth Don in program history do so.
“Honestly, coming into high school, as a freshman, I thought I’d wrestle for three months and then move on to the next sport,” Larson said. “But over the years, I have learned what it takes and what you have to do in the offseason to be great.
“I’m proud of what I have done, but I’m looking to do more.”
Larson is coming off a strong performance at the Herb Irgens Invitational in Ida Grove over the weekend where he beat fifth-ranked (2A) Nate Curry of Sergeant Bluff-Luton to win the 132-pound crown.
“He is a just a great kid, works hard and is a leader for us,” Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. “He is one of those guys when at practice I don’t have to tell him to pick up the pace because he is always working hard.”
You have free articles remaining.
Larson, ranked third in 1A at 132 pounds, enters a huge meet Thursday not only for himself, but his team when the Dons travel to face Lisbon in the second of two meetings between the top two teams in 1A.
The Lions beat Don Bosco at the Battle of Waterloo, and Larson lost to 132’s top-ranked Robert Avila in that dual.
“We’ve got a big one this week,” Larson said.
Bouncing between 132 and 138 pounds, Larson is 32-4 on the season, but 16-1 at 132 where he took fourth place at last year’s state tournament. He was also fourth as a sophomore (126) and seventh as a freshman (113).
Like any high-achieving wrestler, Larson has big goals as the season nears its conclusion.
“I’d like to go out with three state titles like any kid – state dual, traditional team and individual,” Larson said. “I believe I have the ultimate shot to do that.”
He also feels he has extra help in his corner to achieve his dreams.
The man who took him to his very first practice never got to see him stand on the podium in Des Moines.
Joesph Larson passed away at the age of 36 in March 2015 from cancer during Easton’s eighth-grade year.
“Easton has had to go through more adversity than most kids his age and he’s probably matured quicker because of that,” Hogan said.
In Easton’s memory, his dad has never missed one of his 165 high school matches.
“He inspires me like crazy,” Easton said. “I think about him every day. He is extra motivation out on the mat for me and I know he is guiding me through every position when I’m in a tough scramble.
“I just believe he is helping me every second of the way.”
Photos of Courier Prep of the Week Easton Larson