Prep of the week: Dike-New Hartford sprinter Eden Barrett is poised to finish strong

Prior to this season, one of Barrett’s career highlights was the opportunity to compete with her cousin, Jadyn, and older sister, Alana, as a sophomore at state.

“It’s definitely a memory you can share for years and years and not an opportunity that many people get to have,” Eden Barrett recalls.

While she competed in four events as a sophomore at state, Barrett’s top finish was a relay that placed 15th. She took positives and negatives away from that experience and wanted more.

“Qualifying for four events as a sophomore is amazing, but Eden didn’t want to just qualify,” Cheeseman said. “She wanted to do well in four events and bring home some medals.”

Barrett says she began to realize how far her team has come when her 4x100 and 4x200 relays set school records early this season.

Beyond the relay events, she finished 11th in the open 100 at Drake. That recent competition left her both wanting more and confident as she looks towards the future.