Prep of the week: Dike-New Hartford sprinter Eden Barrett is poised to finish strong

DIKE – It didn’t take much for Eden Barrett to get out on the track and test herself.
The daughter of a high school track and field coach with three older siblings active in the sport, Barrett says she was always determined to find own lane and one day compete at the collegiate level.
Dike-New Hartford’s senior sprinter has become the fastest girl in Class 2A this spring with the state’s top times in the 100 (12.63) and 200 (26.01). She’s also worked alongside a dedicated group of teammates to assemble 4x100 and 4x200 relays that not only hold their own with any quartet in 2A, but also rank among the state’s best all-class combinations.
Last Thursday, Barrett carried the baton on a 4x200-meter relay at the Drake Relays that included her cousin, Jadyn Bennett, fellow senior classmate, Alexis Jensen, and naturally talented freshman newcomer, Shelby Ohrt. That group placed third in the 4x200 and also finished 13th out of the state’s top 48 teams in the 4x100.
“They’re amazing girls to be around and just have the same kind of motivation and dedication that I have,” Barrett said. “We’d wake up five days a week at 5 a.m. and go work out. We’ve definitely had a growing relationship to come together and be better than ever this year.”
Competing with aspirations of bringing state team hardware back to Dike, Barrett and her teammates maintained their training despite only being able to compete in a pair of meets before last season was canceled.
“They’ve been putting in a lot of work lifting weights and doing speed and agility to get where they are today,” Dike-New Hartford track and field coach Rachael Cheeseman said. “It’s not just one year in the making. They’ve been working three, four years to get to this spot.”
For Barrett, her track and field journey began in early grade school when she’d compete at youth meets. Her dad Rhett — the head track and football coach at Denver High School — helped her put together a training program as she continued to demonstrate a passion for the sport in middle school.
“He’s always been the biggest motivator and never really let me give a reason to why I should ever get down,” Barrett said. “If I ever have a bad race or have a bad performance, he always has the best advice to push me and he always says you can never depend on PR’ing every night. … If I have a bad night, I have to go out stronger next time.”
Beyond the physical tools that Barrett has developed through a consistent work ethic, Cheeseman points out that her senior sprinter possesses plenty of track knowledge.
“After a race, she knows very specific things that she can improve on,” Cheeseman related. “She knows, ‘Oh, my start wasn’t that good’, or ‘I fell off on my finish’, or ‘My form wasn’t great.’ She’s very technical and knows those little things that she can improve on.”
Prior to this season, one of Barrett’s career highlights was the opportunity to compete with her cousin, Jadyn, and older sister, Alana, as a sophomore at state.
“It’s definitely a memory you can share for years and years and not an opportunity that many people get to have,” Eden Barrett recalls.
While she competed in four events as a sophomore at state, Barrett’s top finish was a relay that placed 15th. She took positives and negatives away from that experience and wanted more.
“Qualifying for four events as a sophomore is amazing, but Eden didn’t want to just qualify,” Cheeseman said. “She wanted to do well in four events and bring home some medals.”
Barrett says she began to realize how far her team has come when her 4x100 and 4x200 relays set school records early this season.
Beyond the relay events, she finished 11th in the open 100 at Drake. That recent competition left her both wanting more and confident as she looks towards the future.
“I need to focus on my starts and get out stronger,” Barrett said, reflecting on Thursday’s trip to Des Moines. “But also on the positive side, I think there’s just so many things to help you be a leader and to help you grow as an overall athlete. It will help humble you so you never think that you’re on top and always make you have a bigger dedication to work harder and do better.”
Following the end of her high school career, Barrett plans to continue running as a member of Winona State’s track and field team. Even as Barrett has become the fastest girl in Class 2A, Cheeseman points out that her best races are yet to come.
“She has the desire to work hard and do what she needs to do and she has that track knowledge,” Cheeseman said. “I think collegiate track and field will be a great fit.”