Prep of the week: Denver's Reese Johnson sets in the eye of the Cyclones' attack

DENVER — Jamie Johnson was forced to deal with a tough critic during her first stint as Denver’s head volleyball coach.
Her oldest daughter, Reese, was a kindergartner and keen observer from the bleachers when the Cyclones would drop matches to dominant rival schools.
“I’d come home and she’d tell me she’d want to play for the other team,” Jamie Johnson laughed.
Now, Reese Johnson is a high school junior setter helping to lead a Denver program that is more than holding its own against those rivals. The Cyclones (29-5) enter Thursday’s North Iowa Cedar League East finale with wins in 15 of their last 16 matches, including victories over ranked opponents Hudson, Janesville and Aplington-Parkersburg last week.
Denver sits 6-1 within an NICL East division in which all nine members are ranked, while Reese Johnson is among the state’s all-class leaders with 774 assists.
“We’ve become a lot more consistent,” Reese Johnson said, assessing the growth made by a still young team that returned everyone from last year’s 27-win season. “We were very up and down last year. We’d play really well and then the next week we wouldn’t play good at all. This year we’re very stable and we have a lot more experience.”
The girl who grew up peppering a volleyball with her mom in the backyard and looking up to older athletes inside Denver’s practices is now determined to help remodel the school’s new gymnasium with its first green state volleyball qualifier banner.
“It’s very motivating to us that our school has never made it to state volleyball in the whole history of Denver,” Reese Johnson said.
When Jamie Johnson and her husband decided to add onto their family, she opted to trade the head varsity coaching job for work with Reese’s team at the developmental level. Johnson coached the local Denver AAU team from fourth through eighth grade, while many members of that group also participated in USA club volleyball programs.
When Denver’s varsity coaching position opened up following last season, Jamie Johnson returned to the bench to work with a familiar cast of athletes.
“It’s fun to see how much they’ve improved, but they still have that relentless desire to play defense and not let balls drop,” Jamie Johnson said. “Really they’ve always found a way to win and that keeps showing up. They never give up. They can be down 0-2 in a five-game match and they’ll keep fighting.”
Reflecting back on pleasant childhood memories, Reese says she was excited to have her mom coaching this season.
“I’ve always played with my five best friends from elementary school and that’s just been really fun,” Reese Johnson added. “They’re all still on our team today.”
Also one of the lead scorers on a Denver basketball team that completed a state tournament run last winter, Reese Johnson says she’s still unsure what sport she’ll pursue at the collegiate level. She filled a variety of roles for the Cyclones on the volleyball court the past three seasons.
As a freshman, Johnson was a full-rotation outside hitter freshman before setting in the back row and hitting right side within a 6-2 system last season.
Reese Johnson has switched to a more advanced jump set this season and is working within a one-setter 5-1 system. Her teammates Kate Clinton, Jordyn Foelske and Allison Bonnette each have over 200 digs this fall, while sophomore Kayla Knowles leads the Cyclones’ balanced attack with 303 kills followed by Bonnette, freshman middle hitter Jessica Gergen and junior Avery Forde.
“She always has just led by example,” Jamie Johnson said, assessing her daughter’s leadership style. “She expects to be one of the hardest workers in the gym. It doesn’t matter if it’s a practice, game or match, she’s just consistent and she leads by example. She’s not always the most verbal person but she likes to win.
“She is so blessed to have a lot of great passers and hitters surround her. Team comes first with her. If we can find a way to win, that’s really all she cares about.”
Beyond the handful of girls she’s grown up competing alongside, Reese Johnson says she has enjoyed the dynamic within this team where everyone has become friends. She tries to keep her teammates calm and focused during competition and believes there’s no limit to what Class 2A’s No. 7-ranked Cyclones can achieve.
“We’re a lot better than most people think we are,” Reese Johnson said. “I think we’ll get down to the state tournament and even win some there, too. If we play well, consistent and very focused, I honestly believe we could actually win state if we really wanted to.”
