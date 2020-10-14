Prep of the week: Denver's Reese Johnson sets in the eye of the Cyclones' attack

“It’s very motivating to us that our school has never made it to state volleyball in the whole history of Denver,” Reese Johnson said.

When Jamie Johnson and her husband decided to add onto their family, she opted to trade the head varsity coaching job for work with Reese’s team at the developmental level. Johnson coached the local Denver AAU team from fourth through eighth grade, while many members of that group also participated in USA club volleyball programs.

When Denver’s varsity coaching position opened up following last season, Jamie Johnson returned to the bench to work with a familiar cast of athletes.

“It’s fun to see how much they’ve improved, but they still have that relentless desire to play defense and not let balls drop,” Jamie Johnson said. “Really they’ve always found a way to win and that keeps showing up. They never give up. They can be down 0-2 in a five-game match and they’ll keep fighting.”

Reflecting back on pleasant childhood memories, Reese says she was excited to have her mom coaching this season.

“I’ve always played with my five best friends from elementary school and that’s just been really fun,” Reese Johnson added. “They’re all still on our team today.”