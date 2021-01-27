Prep of the week: Denver's Morgan Smith persevered with a state championship reversal

DENVER – An unanticipated show of small-town pride completed Denver wrestler Morgan Smith’s memorable Saturday.
Following a state championship run of redemption capped by wins over a pair of opponents that had defeated her the previous weekend, Smith was in shock looking out the window as her family vehicle neared the edge of Denver. A line of police cars, ambulances and fire trucks escorted Smith through town with their sirens activated. Community members walked outside their houses late on a cool night and waved.
Smith’s procession ended at the school’s Cyclone Center. On the way into the building she was greeted by a kindergarten-aged wrestler and gave the child a big hug.
A decent crowd gathered inside on short notice and Smith walked out to her AC/DC pre-match playlist. Given the opportunity to address the crowd, Smith turned her attention back to the young girl she had met minutes prior and said, “If you’re going to do this, just go at it and have fun. Who cares that you are a girl?”
Denver wrestling coach Nate Skaar hasn’t treated Smith and her female teammates any different than the boys on his team. The success of this past weekend’s Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls’ state tournament will continue to open doors to a tough sport that has long been treasured within Iowa’s communities.
“Being so articulate, intelligent and such a good person, it’s just awesome that she’s representing Denver,” Skaar said. “She’s an inspiration to all these young kids, girls and boys, to go out and fulfill their dreams. We need kids like that lighting the torch so these other kids can follow down the road.”
Prior to her junior year of high school, Smith’s experience with wrestling was as a fan. The Waterloo native’s family made annual trips to the boys’ state wrestling tournament, and she also enjoyed attending University of Northern Iowa collegiate meets.
During the process of transferring from Waterloo West midway through her sophomore year, Smith visited Denver and was informed the school had a girls’ wrestling team. The avid softball player was reluctant to join a new activity right off the bat, but her schedule was open in the winter and she decided to give it a try the following year.
Learning the sport, Smith spent an hour and a half each morning wrestling with the girls’ team. She completed an extra 45 minutes at the middle school boys’ practice after school and an additional hour and a half practicing with high school boys.
Quickly embracing the sport, Smith initially wanted to learn everything at once instead of building up from basics.
Girls State Wrestling Final 7
Girls State Wrestling Final 3
Girls State Wrestling Final 4
Girls State Wrestling Final 5
Girls State Wrestling Final 6
Girls State Wrestling Final 8
Girls State Wrestling Final 9
Girls State Wrestling Final 10
Girls State Wrestling Final 11
Girls State Wrestling Final 12
Girls State Wrestling Final 13
Girls State Wrestling Final 14
Girls State Wrestling Final 15
Girls State Wrestling Final 1
Girls State Wrestling Final 2
Girls State Wrestling Final 16
Girls State Wrestling Final 17
Girls State Wrestling Final 18
Girls State Wrestling Final 19
Girls State Wrestling Final 20
Girls State Wrestling Final 21
Girls State Wrestling Final 22
Girls State Wrestling Final 23
Girls State Wrestling Final 24
Girls State Wrestling Final 25
Girls State Wrestling Final 26
Girls State Wrestling Final 27
Girls State Wrestling Semi 12
Girls State Wrestling Semi 24
Girls State Wrestling Semi 20
Girls State Wrestling Semi 9
Girls State Wrestling Semi 23
Girls State Wrestling Semi 14
Girls State Wrestling Semi 10
Girls State Wrestling Semi 17
Girls State Wrestling Semi 3
Girls State Wrestling Semi 13
Girls State Wrestling Semi 4
Girls State Wrestling Semi 1
Girls State Wrestling Semi 21
Girls State Wrestling Semi 15
Girls State Wrestling Semi 2
Girls State Wrestling Semi 5
Girls State Wrestling Semi 18
Girls State Wrestling Semi 6
Girls State Wrestling Semi 8
Girls State Wrestling Semi 7
Girls State Wrestling Semi 11
Girls State Wrestling Semi 16
Girls State Wrestling Semi 22
Girls State Wrestling Semi 19
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 16
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 8
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 19
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 20
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 15
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 7
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 10
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 18
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 13
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 17
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 9
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 12
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 21
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 11
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 14
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 4
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 5
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 2
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 6
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 1
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 3
“I started to have success and when you start to have success, you start expecting more out of yourself,” Smith said. “But I was still new. I was like this little kid learning how to wrestle.”
That first season, Smith can still recall her initial appearance in the high school team’s lineup against a boy. She was upset with her performance after getting pinned in the first period, but felt support after grabbing her sweats and walking past a group of her teammates’ parents.
“They were like, ‘Hold your head high. This is your first time wrestling varsity,’” Smith recalled. “They were so supportive and I kept going from there.”
This season, Smith has certainly grown. By the time she reached Saturday’s state championship match, every goal on her list had already been check off.
She beat a boy, won a tournament, climbed to higher than fifth in the girls’ state rankings, recorded a pin at state and had been guaranteed a finish higher than her seed of three.
Still, after turning a 3-1 loss to Muscatine’s Virginia Cacho the previous week into a third period win by fall, Smith faced a daunting finals test. She was up against No. 1-ranked defending state champion Kendal Clark of Humboldt.
Clark pinned Smith in 19 seconds during their first meeting on Jan. 2. Smith felt like she was able to scrap for a little bit against Clark on Jan. 16 at Independence, but was still pinned again in 43 seconds.
“You’re going to lose in this sport, but the thing that’s a tragedy is if you lose the lesson,” Skaar said.
In Smith, the Denver coach saw a driven athlete who made the most out of 6:30 a.m. runs and could roll with the lows and highs that accompany a wrestling season.
During Saturday’s championship match, Smith had back points scored against her twice in the first period. Each time she fought back to stomach, then her knees, and remained active on bottom – blocking cradle attempts and searching for an opening. Eventually Smith found that opening, recorded a reversal and the ref slapped the mat for a stunning pin with 12 seconds left in the first period.
Smith pinned all four of her state tournament opponents. She soaked up the lessons from coaches and new moves learned from teammates as late as the week leading into state.
“Morgan really wanted it and that girl (Clark) was tough,” Skaar said. “That’s the beauty of the sport. You can write up how it’s supposed to go down, and you can have the seeding meeting and you can have rankings. But at the end of the day, you have to step out there and put your foot on the line and wrestling takes care of itself. Morgan took care of things, for sure.”
Following her state title, Smith talked about how the sport has changed her life. She’s become physically and mentally stronger and has more confidence in herself.
“I can be beautiful and strong,” Smith said. “That’s what I hope to teach other people in society. You can be both.
“Wrestling gave me that outlet of that beast mode, that aggression. My face before a match is red lights, ready to go, it’s time. But I can also wear a dress and high heels and just live it up.”
The growth of the IWCOA state tournament from 2020 to 2021 can’t be measured by numbers alone. The caliber of competition increased.
“It was a big change, and the change we needed,” Smith said. “Girls got a taste of it last year so they wanted to make it better this year, and we did. We went out guns blazing and it was so much fun to watch and be there. That part brings me so much pride and joy.”
Riding a waving of recent success, Smith has begun to look at wrestling in college to see what opportunities are available.
“If I did this in two years, what can I achieve in four more?” she said.
The Denver senior currently plans to teach at an elementary school and become a softball coach. Now, she’s also thinking about coaching wrestling.
“You don’t see a lot of females out there,” Smith said. “My first coach was one last year. Hopefully, I can do that for someone else. We’ll see.”
