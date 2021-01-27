Prep of the week: Denver's Morgan Smith persevered with a state championship reversal

In Smith, the Denver coach saw a driven athlete who made the most out of 6:30 a.m. runs and could roll with the lows and highs that accompany a wrestling season.

During Saturday’s championship match, Smith had back points scored against her twice in the first period. Each time she fought back to stomach, then her knees, and remained active on bottom – blocking cradle attempts and searching for an opening. Eventually Smith found that opening, recorded a reversal and the ref slapped the mat for a stunning pin with 12 seconds left in the first period.

Smith pinned all four of her state tournament opponents. She soaked up the lessons from coaches and new moves learned from teammates as late as the week leading into state.

“Morgan really wanted it and that girl (Clark) was tough,” Skaar said. “That’s the beauty of the sport. You can write up how it’s supposed to go down, and you can have the seeding meeting and you can have rankings. But at the end of the day, you have to step out there and put your foot on the line and wrestling takes care of itself. Morgan took care of things, for sure.”

Following her state title, Smith talked about how the sport has changed her life. She’s become physically and mentally stronger and has more confidence in herself.