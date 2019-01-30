PARKERSBURG — When you’ve played at a high level in the past, it’s hard to accept anything less.
After averaging 19.1 points per game a year ago and helping Aplington-Parkersburg to a third-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament, Carter Cuvelier had some big expectations leading into his senior season.
Then in the second quarter of A-P’s last football game of the regular season, Cuvelier suffered a bad ankle sprain.
While it didn’t sideline the 6-foot-5 forward, Cuvelier said he definitely felt limited as the Falcons opened the basketball season with two losses in their first five games.
“It was frustrating,” Cuvelier said. “It took longer to recover. First couple of games I didn’t play very well. Coach Thomas (Aaron) and our trainer were great, bringing me along, but ... I could tell in my explosiveness and quickness it wasn’t there.”
Here is the bad news for future Aplington-Parkersburg opponents: That bad ankle is starting to feel good again, like 100 percent back to normal and that means Cuvelier is feeling more and more confident.
At 12-3, the Falcons’ only loss since Dec. 11 was to Class 2A’s top-ranked North Linn at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Jan. 12. A-P is 9-1 in its last 10 games. With six games to go, Cuvelier believes he and his teammates are beginning to find their closing stride.
“We’ve got to keep playing with each other, trusting one another,” Cuvelier said. “We are definitely a talented enough team to make it back to Des Moines. We have a tough district, but if we can execute and make plays when we need to ... we have a pretty good shot.”
Four of the Falcons’ five potential district opponents have winning records. If A-P can survive its district, a potential substate showdown could come against No. 6 South Hamilton, a team that has qualified for the last two state tournaments and a team the Falcons beat in last year’s first round at state.
But before there can be more postseason talk, Cuvelier and his teammates have plenty of basketball left to play in the regular season, including a rematch against No. 9 Dike-New Hartford Monday.
Meanwhile, Cuvelier, an all-state selection in both baseball and basketball, has a shot at adding his name to the A-P record books. The four-year starter has 1,320 career points and needs just 148 to tie the all-time A-P record held by his coach, Thomas.
“He has a lot of internal drive,” Thomas said of Cuvelier. “Probably moreso this year as a senior. That drive transfers over to his teammates, especially when he is encouraging his team to play a little harder or get after it a little more.”
Cuvelier’s role with the Falcons has changed over the years. As a freshman, he had Nick Ellis eating up a lot of double-teams, which allowed Cuvelier to fire away from 3-point range. While he still does a lot of ball handling for the Falcons, it is Cuvelier who is drawing an extra defender these days when he has the ball down low.
“He’s really developed as an all-around player,” Thomas added.
Cuvelier leads the Falcons with a 16.6 scoring average and also leads the team in rebounds, assists and blocked shots. His 533 career rebounds rank fourth all-time in school history, and he will finish third in that category.
But there is just one number that matters to Cuvelier, who has taken college visits to Northwestern College in Orange City and to Wartburg College, and that is the win column.
In four years, Cuvelier’s Falcon teams are 75-12.
“That is not something I focus on,” Cuvelier said of the scoring record. “I’m a pretty selfless person and winning games and doing what is best for the team is more important.
“If it happens, it happens, but I can’t fret about it.”
