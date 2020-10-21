Prep of the week: Columbus' Gallagher does a lot of things well, especially winning

WATERLOO — It doesn’t matter which sport it is, Waterloo Columbus junior Carter Gallagher wants the ball in his hands.
A standout on the diamond for the Sailors and a critical component as a starting guard on the basketball team, Gallagher strives to do whatever it takes to help his team win as many games as possible.
On the gridiron, Gallagher has been particularly successful for the 10th-ranked Sailors (6-1), who open the Class 1A playoffs Friday at home against Osage.
With an offseason dedicated to adding bulk to his frame, Gallagher has grown from a 5-foot-11, 150-pound quarterback to a 6-foot-1, 175-pound force on the field.
“I would definitely say my strength,” said Gallagher of what is the biggest difference from his sophomore season as starting quarterback to his junior season. “I put on like 25 pounds. I’ve grown two inches, so it is nice not being the smallest kid on the field. Running has been so much easier, and my arm strength is better.”
In a COVID-condensed season, Gallagher has completed 50 of 93 passes for 868 yards and eight scores against two interceptions. He has also rushed for 373 yards and seven scores.
Those numbers come on the heels of a season in which he threw for 1,318 yards and 18 scores in his first year as a starter.
“He definitely had a real successful season last year in a season he was filling a role on a team that we knew had a lot of weapons on the offensive side,” Columbus head coach Brad Schmit said. “This year, we knew he was going to have to fill a lot of the void for the production we lost from senior graduation. At the same time, we knew he would be able to shoulder that load.”
Part of his success, Schmit adds, is Gallagher understood his workload was going to increase in 2020, and instead of sitting on a solid season he went out and got better and bigger.
“He might have weighed 150 last year,” Schmit said. “But he anticipated being a guy that was going to get a number of carries this year. So he got bigger and stronger.
“He’s got the three intangibles you want in a quarterback. He can hurt you with his feet. He can hurt you throwing the ball. He does a great job of commanding the huddle and getting guys on the same page or when to give a guy a jolt of confidence when they need to be built up rather than knocked down. He is the total package in that regard.”
Gallagher is more honest about it. He wants to win.
“I’m a very competitive person, and I think that helps me in football,” Gallagher said. “I think being able to play baseball this summer helped get some of that competitiveness back after having to sit out for four months with the COVID stuff. I definitely think it helps all of our guys on our teams. We all play three or four sports so we are competitive year round and don’t take any breaks.”
The Sailors defense silenced the Green Devils top-two offensive threats, holding 2019 1,000-yard rusher Spencer Mooberry to just 12 yards on 5 carries, while picking off quarterback Colin Muller four times.
Gallagher hopes to play college baseball.
He is already a three-year regular, two-time all North Iowa Cedar League pick for the Sailors and will miss some of this year’s basketball season to play on an Iowa Select team down south in the winter.
But right now, his focus is 100% on getting the Sailors to the UNI-Dome in November.
“I think we can go a long ways. We are built for it,” Gallagher said. “If we stay healthy we can go a long ways.”
Schmit likes that kind of moxie, saying while Gallagher doesn’t lead the state in passing or passing touchdowns or rushing or rushing touchdowns, there is one thing he has done consistently in his two years as a starting quarterback — win games.
“At the end of the day when you are playing the quarterback position there is only one statistic that matters, wins and losses,” Schmit said. “Carter is 14-3 under center. He’s a winner.”
Waterloo Columbus raced out to a 28-0 lead lead by halftime en route to a 56-14 win over Jesup.
