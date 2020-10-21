Prep of the week: Columbus' Gallagher does a lot of things well, especially winning

“He definitely had a real successful season last year in a season he was filling a role on a team that we knew had a lot of weapons on the offensive side,” Columbus head coach Brad Schmit said. “This year, we knew he was going to have to fill a lot of the void for the production we lost from senior graduation. At the same time, we knew he would be able to shoulder that load.”

Part of his success, Schmit adds, is Gallagher understood his workload was going to increase in 2020, and instead of sitting on a solid season he went out and got better and bigger.

“He might have weighed 150 last year,” Schmit said. “But he anticipated being a guy that was going to get a number of carries this year. So he got bigger and stronger.

“He’s got the three intangibles you want in a quarterback. He can hurt you with his feet. He can hurt you throwing the ball. He does a great job of commanding the huddle and getting guys on the same page or when to give a guy a jolt of confidence when they need to be built up rather than knocked down. He is the total package in that regard.”

Gallagher is more honest about it. He wants to win.