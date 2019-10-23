CEDAR FALLS — Fearless and willing to learn, Ashton Syharath grew up embracing the lifestyle of a gymnast.
As injuries started to take their toll, the girl who competed in gymnastics from age three until her freshman year of high school reinvented herself as a diver.
Syharath secured a diving championship against the large field of Mississippi Valley Conference competitors Thursday in her home pool at Cedar Falls’ Holmes Junior High. The Cedar Falls diving team’s senior is on pace to take a fourth consecutive trip to state, where she has placed among Iowa’s top five the past two seasons.
Former Waterloo diver and Cedar Valley Gymnastics Academy classmate Madelyn Solomon first suggested Syharath give diving a try after battling through injuries of her own.
“I just like how it was a different aspect of gymnastics,” Syharath said. “I like doing the flips and twists, and I didn’t want to give up on gymnastics. I just started training and learning more new dives.”
Syharath, who attends nearby Dike-New Hartford High School, began working with Vic Laughlin’s Cedar Falls club program after eighth grade before they continued to hone her skills within the Tigers’ high school team.
“She caught on real quick,” said Laughlin, who has coached diving in Cedar Falls since the 1970s. “You tell her to do something and she transfers that into what she’s doing. She’s a thinking diver.
“Ashton thinks in the air. A lot of kids, you tell them what to do and then they hit the end of the board and forget what you tell them. … She just knows where she’s at in the air. She’s got good mechanics.”
Syharath found instant success, reaching state in her first season of competition and placing 17th. She then attended camps at the University of Iowa and University of Northern Iowa where she advanced her knowledge and understanding of what it took to find success in the sport.
As a sophomore, Syharath placed third at state. She added a fifth-place finish last season. Her mental and physical toughness surfaced during last year’s regional competition when she hit her hand on the board during a reverse one and a half on her third dive.
“I just had to remind myself that everything happens for a reason and I just had to keep hitting my dives to make sure I qualified for state,” Syharath recalls.
That focus was evident last week as Syharath won the conference meet despite competing with a hyperextended knee that limited the height she could get off the diving board.
“She left a lot of points on the board,” Laughlin said. “She won, but she can dive a lot better than that.”
Ranked second among the state’s leaders with a top 11-dive score of 485.8, Syharath has completed all the necessary lead-ups to assemble a challenging event list.
“She’s doing dives that they do in college,” Laughlin said. “There’s about five (Iowa prep) girls that can do the same thing that she’s doing and they all do them well.”
Competing with a Cedar Falls team of nine divers, Syharath has helped set the standard on the Holmes’ diving board.
“The girls have someone to look up to and emulate in practice,” Laughlin said. “They get to see how the dives are done correctly and then they get to try to emulate it. She’s a leader. She’s always encouraging people. Even those that she competes against, she encourages.”
Syharath says she has formed friendships with a lot of her competitors through gymnastics and cheerleading.
“It’s really nice to get a relationship with them and just cheer everyone on,” Syharath said. “Some teams don’t have three divers every meet. Some only have one so it’s only their family cheering them on. It’s just nice to have other people cheer you on.”
Laughlin notes Syharath has made her mark within a program that has crowned two-time state champions Brooke Stahl and Bethany Olson.
“Ashton is probably right up there with the best of them,” Laughlin said. “She’s grounded. She knows what she needs to do and she stays focused at it.”
Syharath plans to continue her diving career at either Iowa State or UNI. She’s appreciated the support and knowledge gained at Cedar Falls.
“I don’t think I’d be the person I am today in diving if I didn’t have the Cedar Falls swim team and Coach Laughlin by my side,” Syharath said. “It’s like he’s known me my entire life. He knows what to say to push me. He knows how to keep me in a good attitude and we just get along really well.”
