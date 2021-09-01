Prep of the Week: Cedar Falls' Grace Frericks is a fierce competitor in the pool

CEDAR FALLS – Grace Frericks could be your best friend out of the pool.
But even if you are her best friend, try to beat her inside the pool and she just might punch you in the eye.
“She is one of the most competitive people that I’ve met in the pool,” Cedar Falls coach Chelsea Szczyrbak said. “It is so awesome to watch her get in the pool and have fun, but really race the people next to her and never back down.
“She will go full-throttle right to the end.”
One of the top 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke swimmers in the state since her freshman season, the Cedar Falls senior, is poised for a tremendous season.
Committed to the University of Kentucky, Frericks has already met state qualifying standards in the 200 free and 100 back, breaking her own pool record in the backstroke by more than a half second.
Frericks laughs when asked about her competitiveness, in particular when asked of her rivalry with Iowa City West’s Scarlett Martin.
Cedar Falls improved one position to sixth place in the team standings, while Waterloo's 200 freestyle relay set a school record.
“It is 100 percent friendly,” blushed Frericks. “We are friends outside of the pool. We like to laugh and talk to each other behind the starting blocks.
“But when it comes to racing it is me versus her every time. The competitor does come out and we are both competitors.”
In three years, Frericks has earned six individual state medals in the 50 free (4th, 3rd and 2nd) and 100 back (2nd, 3rd, 3rd) as well has help contribute to multiple relay medals. Frericks also has carried a 4.0 grade-point average throughout high school.
She’s entered this season confident and completely healthy unlike last season.
The year 2020 was weird for everybody and Frericks’ junior season falls into that category. The COVID pandemic shut down a lot of practice time in the pool for Frericks, who trains with Melissa Woltz and the BLAST swim program in the Cedar Valley during the summer.
With limited time in the pool last summer, Frericks decided she needed to find something to help her stay in shape and decided to take a CrossFit training session.
“I tore my right quad doing it, which was really unfortunate,” Frericks said.
Cedar Falls athletes are among the state’s top 20 qualifiers in 10 different events, including the 200 and 400 freestyle relays where the Tigers turned in the fourth-fastest qualifying times.
The injury came in late July and preseason high school swimming starts in August. Frericks ended up at the University of Iowa hospital where she underwent PRP therapy (Platelet-rich plasma therapy) which involved physicians injecting a concentration of her platelets into her injured quad to help accelerate the healing.
Frericks spent two weeks on crutches after the procedure and wasn’t cleared to get back into the pool until October.
“It was actually pretty cool to learn about the PRP therapy because I had not heard of it before,” Frericks said. “Then I had to ease back into the pool and it was just trying to come back as strong as I could for state and I thought I did well.”
Frericks was second in the 50 free in 23.57 seconds and third in the 100 back finishing in 55.42 which is nearly two seconds faster than her Cedar Falls pool mark.
“It was impressive,” Szczyrbak said. “That is one of the great things about Grace is all you need to tell her is go race and she is going to go do it.”
That performance was just a precursor for even better things to happen in November of 2020. After a lengthy recruiting process, Frericks picked Kentucky after narrowing her college choices down to the Wildcats, Kansas, Minnesota and Penn State.
“Because of COVID, I couldn’t take an official visit, but my parents and I flew down there to look at the campus,” Frericks said. “A couple of days later I had a Zoom chat with the coaches and they offered me a scholarship. Honestly, I loved everything about that place.
“They have a really strong team culture which is so important to the sport. They won the SEC championships last year. That is super exciting because I know I’m going to a program where they have continually built it up. They take fast girls, but girls that still have so much development in them and make them faster.
“As soon as I made that decision I knew it was the right one,” finished Frericks.
With the stress of recruiting off her shoulders, Frericks, whose older brother Jackson is a tight end at Iowa, is ready to make the most of her senior season.
Setting two state standards, including one in an event that is not her specialty, verified how she felt coming into the season.
“Last Tuesday (vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy) was a super confidence booster,” Frericks said. “I felt really confident walking into that meet and I thought I could go fast. I didn’t think I’d go as fast as I did.
“It was an exciting first meet. I have a lot of confidence in myself and our team.”
Szczyrbak says the team is feeding off Frericks right now.
“That has been fun to watch,” Szczyrbak said. “We had some great senior leadership last year, but Grace has now gotten the opportunity to step up into that role. It has been fun to see her flourish in her leadership as a senior.”
And as far as that rivalry with Iowa City West’s Martin, Frericks, and the Tigers get a chance to race them at home on Sept. 21.
“I’m really excited for that,” Frericks said. “I just know I can stay up with her and I have the drive and motivation to do that.”