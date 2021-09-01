Prep of the Week: Cedar Falls' Grace Frericks is a fierce competitor in the pool

“It was actually pretty cool to learn about the PRP therapy because I had not heard of it before,” Frericks said. “Then I had to ease back into the pool and it was just trying to come back as strong as I could for state and I thought I did well.”

Frericks was second in the 50 free in 23.57 seconds and third in the 100 back finishing in 55.42 which is nearly two seconds faster than her Cedar Falls pool mark.

“It was impressive,” Szczyrbak said. “That is one of the great things about Grace is all you need to tell her is go race and she is going to go do it.”

That performance was just a precursor for even better things to happen in November of 2020. After a lengthy recruiting process, Frericks picked Kentucky after narrowing her college choices down to the Wildcats, Kansas, Minnesota and Penn State.

“Because of COVID, I couldn’t take an official visit, but my parents and I flew down there to look at the campus,” Frericks said. “A couple of days later I had a Zoom chat with the coaches and they offered me a scholarship. Honestly, I loved everything about that place.