Prep of the week: Bryce Phelps has enjoyed high-scoring Denver's rise

DENVER – The sound of basketballs bouncing off pavement has echoed throughout Bryce Phelps’ neighborhood for the past decade.
Denver’s first 1,000-point career scorer since 2004 has never spent long searching for someone to shoot jumpers with or waiting to start a pick-up game. Phelps lives next to two of his senior teammates and is part of a class of five Cyclone seniors that have been working together since grade school.
In junior high, they’d show up early to play games of dunk ball in the school parking lot at 7:30 before classes began. That Denver junior high team never lost a basketball game.
As they’ve reached high school, this class of basketball players’ passion for the sport has only increased. The Cyclones are currently ranked No. 3 in Class 2A and have aspirations of competing for state hardware.
“It’s the friendship we have on and off the court that makes it work so well,” Phelps said. “The love for the game that we have together is just unreal being able share the ball so well and just being able to go off the court and still be friends is amazing too.”
Basketball has become a bonding activity for families from Phelps’ neighborhood and throughout the community. Bryce’s dad Aaron Phelps, and friend Will Curtis’ father, Dennis, started coaching the group in grade school. Cyclones’ head basketball coach Kyle Matthias’ son, Kyler, is also a senior on the team and on pace to reach the 1,000-point milestone later this season.
“They fell in love with the game at a young age,” Kyle Matthias said. “Leadership-wise, they kind of feed off each other. They all make good decisions and Bryce is right there at the front of that.”
As the kids from Denver began to learn the game, they’d make trips to larger communities such has Waverly, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids to find games.
“They always wanted to play bigger and better competition,” Matthias said. “They were probably overmatched, but that didn’t stop them. They knew the path they wanted to take. They were always looking for the next challenge.”
Focus and drive are two words that Matthias uses to describe Phelps – a 4.0 student who also excels in baseball. He’s never missed a game or practice and has been starting since his freshman season.
“I started with four seniors and I was thankful to have each of them support me when I was on the court,” Phelps said. “Being able to have upperclassmen that were that mature and allowed a freshman to play was very important, and having a coaching staff believe in me as a freshman to go out there and do things an upperclassman would do was very important.”
Standing 6-foot-2 with strong ball-handling and passing skills complementing an ability to score at three levels, Phelps’ role has adapted to his team. He served as a point guard within a lineup that placed a slower pace and worked the ball into the post often during his first two seniors.
The Cyclones have been a fast-paced attack with a five-guard lineup these past two seasons. While Phelps is the program’s career leader in made 3-pointers, he’s also comfortable playing on the low block and has frequently attacked the hoop off the drive this season.
Denver’s five starters are each averaging at least 10 points a game with Phelps, Isaac Besh and Kyler Matthias putting up 17 points a night during a 6-0 start within an offense that leads Class 2A with an average of 82.2 points a game.
“The biggest thing is just going to where the teams needs me,” Phelps said.
Phelps knocked down four 3-pointers and surpassed 1,000 points for his career during a 17-point game last Tuesday against Sumner-Fredericksburg.
“Being able to grow up with the same group of guys and do that accomplishment with the same group just meant a lot,” Phelps said. “My teammates helped and coaching staff developed me to get to that point.”
During a period of time in which the COVID-19 pandemic has created plenty of uncertainty, Phelps says he and his teammates have remained focused on the task at hand.
“We’ve developed a mindset that it’s day-by-day,” Phelps said. “We’ve just put our heads down and worked.”
It’s a team that’s easy for the community to get behind. Last weekend, the players spent their Saturday morning running a youth basketball clinic. Among the attendees were Phelps’ little sisters.
“Their active involvement as a group, those are the things I am so proud to see, giving back and building that love for basketball,” Matthias said. “These faces aren’t just seen at games – they’re seen out in the community across many avenues of community service.
“It hasn’t always been easy. They’ve had their teeth kicked in a few times, but they always come back hungry. That perseverance and hard work combined has helped get them to where they’re at now. Those attributes will carry them on into life, too.”
Added Phelps, “Being a part of a community means everything. They show up to our games, or least watch them online, and show their appreciation towards us. It’s only fair we do the same back.”