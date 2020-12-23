Prep of the week: Bryce Phelps has enjoyed high-scoring Denver's rise

“They fell in love with the game at a young age,” Kyle Matthias said. “Leadership-wise, they kind of feed off each other. They all make good decisions and Bryce is right there at the front of that.”

As the kids from Denver began to learn the game, they’d make trips to larger communities such has Waverly, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids to find games.

“They always wanted to play bigger and better competition,” Matthias said. “They were probably overmatched, but that didn’t stop them. They knew the path they wanted to take. They were always looking for the next challenge.”

Focus and drive are two words that Matthias uses to describe Phelps – a 4.0 student who also excels in baseball. He’s never missed a game or practice and has been starting since his freshman season.

“I started with four seniors and I was thankful to have each of them support me when I was on the court,” Phelps said. “Being able to have upperclassmen that were that mature and allowed a freshman to play was very important, and having a coaching staff believe in me as a freshman to go out there and do things an upperclassman would do was very important.”

