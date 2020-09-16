Prep of the Week: Another Beatty at running back in Independence

“You can tell he comes from a family of football players and is the son of a football coach,” Independence head coach Justin Putz said. “But I think the biggest thing is it goes back to his work ethic. He is the hardest worker we have. He is intelligent. He is always there, is strong and is committed.”

After suffering huge losses to graduation from its 9-1 squad in 2019, a lot of weight was placed on Beatty’s shoulders to carry a team Putz calls the youngest he’s ever coached.

“We knew Marcus was a good

player, and he was a good player for us last year,” Putz said. “He was our only returning starter. So not only did we expect big things, we needed big things out of him, and he has performed even better than what we thought he would.”

Using the 5-foot-9, 200-pound Beatty’s speed to their advantage, Putz and his offensive staff try to get him the ball in space as much as possible.

“I do think I have good ability to make people miss in space,” Beatty said. “I also feel like I’m faster than most of my competition.”