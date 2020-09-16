Prep of the Week: Another Beatty at running back in Independence

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence football team’s slogan for the 2020 season is “Embrace the Challenge.” That motto could be tweaked for junior running back Marcus Beatty — into “Embrace the Name.” The name Beatty and Mustang football go hand and hand.
His father, Bobby, held the school single-season rushing record until three years ago, a mark that had stood for 30 years, and also for a time served as Indee’s head football coach. Uncle Justin also was a standout running back for the Mustangs. And both Bobby and Justin went on to impressive careers at Wartburg College.
After playing a big role on a state playoff qualifying team last year as a sophomore, Beatty said his dad and uncle had just one message for him entering this season as it was anticipated he’d be the focal point of the Mustang’s offense.
“My uncle and dad always told me to be myself,” Beatty said.
With a commitment to continually bettering himself, the current Beatty looks a lot like the previous models on the field.
Through three games, Beatty has rushed for 515 yards and six scores, has caught four passes for 97 yards and two more scores while defensively he is second in tackles while helping the Mustangs to a 2-1 start. In a victory over Oelwein last week in the Battle of Highway 150, Beatty rushed for three touchdowns and caught a scoring pass in less-than-optimal conditions as it rained from start to finish.
“You can tell he comes from a family of football players and is the son of a football coach,” Independence head coach Justin Putz said. “But I think the biggest thing is it goes back to his work ethic. He is the hardest worker we have. He is intelligent. He is always there, is strong and is committed.”
After suffering huge losses to graduation from its 9-1 squad in 2019, a lot of weight was placed on Beatty’s shoulders to carry a team Putz calls the youngest he’s ever coached.
“We knew Marcus was a good
player, and he was a good player for us last year,” Putz said. “He was our only returning starter. So not only did we expect big things, we needed big things out of him, and he has performed even better than what we thought he would.”
Using the 5-foot-9, 200-pound Beatty’s speed to their advantage, Putz and his offensive staff try to get him the ball in space as much as possible.
“I do think I have good ability to make people miss in space,” Beatty said. “I also feel like I’m faster than most of my competition.”
The biggest key to Beatty’s success, both he and Putz agree, is he a multi-sport athlete. Beatty was a member of the Mustang’s state dual qualifying wrestling team last season. He ran at the state track meet as a freshman and this summer he was the starting shortstop for Indee’s baseball team, earning third-team all-state honors after batting .515.
Does being a multi-sport athlete help?
“I think so. You are using different muscles in different ways. In wrestling and baseball, you have to be so mentally tough for those sports. Track makes you faster. I think every sport helps in a different way.”
Putz says playing multiple sports helps Beatty in another way, too.
“I think it helps him a ton because he has played varsity in something else,” Putz adds. “So when he is out there on the field, that isn’t the first big moment he has been in.”
When not on the field, Beatty volunteers at the school and serves as a tutor.
Already being recruited for both baseball and football, Beatty is not certain what direction he will go in college.
“I don’t know yet between football and baseball,” Beatty said. “That will be a tough decision. If a school would allow me to do both I’d be in for that.”
