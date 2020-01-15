Prep of the Week: AGWSR's Gerbracht surpasses century mark

Gerbracht has prepared for one last run at a berth in the boys’ state meet day-by-day.

“In these months it’s wrestling, 24-7,” she says. “It’s after practice I’m going to do 25 more push-ups to beat this person. Or the next day it is doing this to beat the next person.”

Chad, who earned All-America honors for Wartburg College’s 1996 NCAA championship team, says Ali is a confident person and he reminds her on a daily basis.

“I think it is just confidence,” Chad said. “It’s knowing what you are good at and not worrying about who you are going to wrestle. I tried to sit her out of a match a couple of weeks, and she looked at me and said, ‘I made weight. I’m going to wrestle.’ That was her mindset.”

Having her father in her corner from the start of her career has been special.

Gerbracht has decided, for now, not to wrestle in college and will concentrate on academics with plans to study biology at the University of Northern Iowa before transferring to Allen College of Nursing to become a nurse practitioner.