Gage Flanscha sprinting to make up for lost time

CEDAR FALLS – The question made Gage Flanscha pause.
The number was seven Monday, and it is five today. That is the number of guaranteed baseball games the Cedar Falls senior third baseman/catcher/pitcher has left.
“Now that you put a number on it…that has got me thinking a little bit about it,” Flanscha said. “It is not necessarily hard to think about but baseball is something I have been doing since I was six years old.
“Yeah, the games are numbered now and I guess it is hard to think about it. I guess it means those games mean all that much more for me.”
The Tigers host Waverly-Shell Rock tonight at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex, play at Dubuque Hempstead Friday and host Decorah on July 12. There is also at least one postseason game.
There is a bigger reason why these five opportunities mean so much to Flanscha, who has been part of Cedar Falls’ varsity baseball program for four years, three as a starter.
The obvious one is the Tigers played only nine games last summer, including one memorable game at the state tournament in Des Moines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And this season didn’t get off to a hot start for Flanscha. A week before Cedar Falls began practice in May, Flanscha was playing a spring league game in Cedar Rapids when he slipped on the turf, fell to the ground and broke his right thumb while trying to brace himself for the impact.
The injury required surgery and two pins placed in the thumb.
“That was a pretty tough start to a kid with a lot of talent and a kid with ambitions to play at the next level,” Cedar Falls head coach Brett Williams said.
“It was heartbreaking,” Flanscha added. “The time frame I was given was two to three months which was basically all of the baseball season. It was kind of tough on me because obviously it’s my senior season and I wanted to be with the people I’ve been putting in lots of hours of work with together.
“It was also a little bit frustrating because this is the first time I’ve broken a bone.”
Fortunately for Flanscha, his thumb healed quickly and he was able to return June 22 against Independence after missing the Tigers’ first 21 games.
To say the least, Flanscha is trying to sprint to catch up for lost time.
In the 10 games he has played since returning to the lineup, he is batting .486 with 17 hits in 35 at bats. He has hit three doubles, three home runs and driven in nine runs while scoring eight times.
In his only start on the mound, he went seven innings and allowed just three hits while striking out seven in a no-decision.
“He’s had a pretty good two weeks since he returned,” Williams said. “We’ve tried to hold him back some. He just caught his first full game the other day.
“We missed him. He was an emotional leader for us and even stepped up when he was out and in a cast. If you take away the day of the surgery and two follow-up doctor appointments he didn’t miss a practice. It speaks to the character of him. He is a kid as a coach you are going to miss when he is gone next year.”
Earlier in his prep career, Flanscha held out hopes to play collegiate baseball. In some winter workouts, the right-hander hit 87 to 88 miles per hour on the radar gun which opened some eyes.
He also batted .387 a year ago with 12 RBIs in eight regular-season games while going 3-0 on the mound. Flanscha sent the Tigers to the state tournament by earning the winning in a substate final win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
But last year’s mostly lost season and the thumb injury this year have altered his plans some.
Flanscha plans on attending Iowa State next fall and majoring in business. At the same time, he has not ruled out completely playing college baseball if the right school and the right fit presented itself.
“It is not completely out of the books,” Flanscha said. “But I’m pretty sure about what I want and the process I want to go through to get there and that vision has me at Iowa State.”
Once again, Williams says that shows the maturity of Flanscha.
“He was drawing a lot of interest from junior college programs and others,” Williams said. “He had a lot of ambition to play college baseball. But here is an 18-year old kid who has a plan. He knows what path he wants to travel and knows that Iowa State is the place he needs to go.”
Flanscha’s focus now is helping the Tigers to a strong finish.
“I want to help us get to the level we know we can play at,” Flanscha said. “We don’t need to rise above it, but we got to go out there with a lot of confidence and if we do that we are going to win a lot of ball games. We just need to play to our level.”