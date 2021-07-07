Gage Flanscha sprinting to make up for lost time

“We missed him. He was an emotional leader for us and even stepped up when he was out and in a cast. If you take away the day of the surgery and two follow-up doctor appointments he didn’t miss a practice. It speaks to the character of him. He is a kid as a coach you are going to miss when he is gone next year.”

Earlier in his prep career, Flanscha held out hopes to play collegiate baseball. In some winter workouts, the right-hander hit 87 to 88 miles per hour on the radar gun which opened some eyes.

He also batted .387 a year ago with 12 RBIs in eight regular-season games while going 3-0 on the mound. Flanscha sent the Tigers to the state tournament by earning the winning in a substate final win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

But last year’s mostly lost season and the thumb injury this year have altered his plans some.

Flanscha plans on attending Iowa State next fall and majoring in business. At the same time, he has not ruled out completely playing college baseball if the right school and the right fit presented itself.

“It is not completely out of the books,” Flanscha said. “But I’m pretty sure about what I want and the process I want to go through to get there and that vision has me at Iowa State.”