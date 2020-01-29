Don Bosco's Larson always has an extra coach in his corner

GILBERTVILLE — From a very young age when his dad, Joe, took him to his first youth practice as a five-year-old, Easton Larson fell in love with wrestling.

But as much as he loved it, Larson also liked playing football and baseball.

Larson said when he was younger it was hard to stay focused on the sport that was in season. It wasn’t until he was in high school that he realized the dedication in and out of season it takes to be better than most, no matter what season it was.

By all means, the Don Bosco senior has exceeded the norm in all three sports for the Dons.

Larson was a special teams contributor on the state championship 8-player football team in the fall and is a two-year starter on a baseball team that went 54-14 the last two seasons with a trip to last year’s state tournament.

It is on the mat, though, where Larson has really shined.

With a little less than a month left in his final season, Larson is trekking toward elite status in the storied Don Bosco wrestling program.