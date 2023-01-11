Courier's Prep of the Week: West's Poock wanted to be an NFL quarterback

Halli Poock can’t imagine not having a basketball in her hands on a daily basis.

The Waterloo West star point guard says she was the baby who always wanted a ball, wanted to dunk on a Little Tikes basketball hoop.

Her love of the game has continued into her teen years and will follow her to Bradley University, where she is committed to play.

“I was the kid that went to all the basketball camps,” Poock said. “UNI, all of them. I just love the game.”

And she remembers her first West High Wahawk camp, too.

“It is funny, early on he (West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas) told me I had a jacked up shot,” smiles Poock while looking at Pappas. “I was like, ‘Man, what are you talking about?’

“But, yeah, I was shooting sideways, and he helped me out.”

Poock has already etched her name in the West history book as one of its all-time great girls’ basketball players with half of her senior season left to be played.

Through 11 games, she has scored 1,702 points and has a strong chance to become the Wahawks’ first 2,000-point scorer. She has 388 career assists, 332 career steals and 314 career rebounds, as well.

The 5-foot-5 senior point guard has led West to three state tournaments, but admits that hasn’t been good enough.

“I think the ultimate goal … we haven’t gotten that,” Poock said of delivering a state championship to West. “That is driving us every day. That is in the back of our heads every day in practice. I think we got ahead of ourselves this year, and Linn-Mar brought us back down to earth. Practice has been really good since then.”

West, the preseason No. 1 team in Class 5A, fell to third following its 72-68 double overtime loss to the Lions last week. The Wahawks (9-1) followed with an impressive win over Iowa City High but Poock says the team, which includes long-time playing partners CeCe Moore and Sahara Williams, understands what it has to do to ultimately reach its goals.

“We’ve got to play harder as a team,” Poock said. “It’s about being on the same page all the time. Working harder on man defense, because we are going to need that in the end, and that requires effort. … It is really a lot of the little stuff … the effort things.”

Having played so long with Moore, Williams, Niya McGee and Izzy Lederman is a benefit for Poock.

“We all know each other so well and have good relationships with each other,” Poock said. “I think that allows us to be more honest with each other than a lot of people can be with their high school teammates.”

From the time Poock began coming to West camps and then stepping onto the court as a Wahawk, she has seen her game elevate each year.

Always known as a scorer, Poock has improved her shooting, her court awareness, athleticism and her ability to understand the why of West’s offensive system.

“She is a much better athlete than she has been given credit for being,” Pappas said. “When she came here we knew she was talented … her skill level is at an elite level for a high school girl. But she really understands the game better now.”

At the same time, Poock admits that while she’s always been able to score, she hasn’t always been an easy player to coach.

“Freshman year was a little rough. I didn’t always handle things the best,” Poock smiles.

“It’s all good,” chimes in Pappas. ”That was all about the growing up process.”

Poock continued, “I feel I have really grown up. I think I understand the game at a higher level. Freshman year I was jacking up shots hoping they’d go in and running plays and not really understanding why we were running them. I have a lot more understanding and the knowing of the why now.”

Pappas adds her game has grown exponentially in the last four years.

“Her game has grown offensively, but defensively … she is playing the best defense of her career, and it is what we need her to do,” Pappas said.

After fielding several mid-major offers Poock committed to Bradley in June, saying she connected with first-year head coach Kate Popovec-Goss.

It didn’t hurt that there was a mishap on her way to her official recruiting visit and how the Bradley coaching staff responded.

“My mom’s car broke down on the side of the road,” Poock recalls. “It was literally the exit before Peoria, like five minutes outside of town. It was a Friday, and they were blowing up our phones asking if we were okay and we will come get you. … It definitely made me feel wanted.”

Poock took one more visit after Bradley, to North Dakota State, and then cancelled a visit to Murray State to commit to the Braves.

“I just loved the coaches. Coach … it is her first year, and I have full confidence she will turn it around,” Poock said of Bradley.

And there is a surprising fact about Poock: She didn’t always want to be a basketball player.

“It is kind of a funny story. … In the third grade I wrote that I wanted to be an NFL player,” Poock says with a laugh.

Around that time basketball became more of her focus, but football never left her veins. She played flag football through elementary school and then as a seventh- and eighth-grader she was the starting quarterback for Central Middle School.

“So my flag football coach, Coach T, he wanted me to play tackle,” Poock recalls. “My mom was scared at first, but she let me and I played all the way through junior high.

“Then I realized that maybe I should probably stop because I was beginning to take basketball a little more seriously.”

