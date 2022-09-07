Courier Athlete of the Week: Tjoa taking his talents to University of Iowa

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Fall senior Max Tjoa’s reputation preceded well before he led Cedar Falls to a sixth place finish at the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort in July.

Cedar Falls head boys’ golf coach Jeremiah Longnecker said he knew about the senior’s golfing prowess well before he took over as the Tigers head coach in 2021.

“I knew who he was, I have seen him since he was little kid, because I have played golf forever [at Pheasant Ridge],” Longnecker said. “I knew he was good.”

However, Longnecker said Tjoa’s reputation failed to properly convey just how skilled he was as a golfer.

“All of what I heard did not do it justice when I watched him start striking a golf ball,” Longnecker said. “He strikes it so cleanly. He is remarkably consistent. It is fun to watch.”

In fact, Tjoa brought such a robust skill set to the Cedar Falls team that Longnecker said he did not need much coaching.

“He had become a very good golfer without one ounce of my help,” Longnecker said. “I did not try and intrude very much. When I knew he was not playing particularly well that is when I would try to show up, be a shoulder to lean on and just be somebody to talk to and talk it through.”

For Tjoa, he became a talent golfer long before high school thanks to his relationship with his father.

“I have been best friends with my dad for a while,” Tjoa said. “He got me started playing and he built me into the mindset I have now.”

Tjoa said he and his father would have him practice unique shots that not every golfer focuses on.

“It would be a lot of under-100 yard shots,” Tjoa said. “Working on shots that you would get on the course, but maybe that you may not practice all the time. A lot of short game too.”

After improving off of an 11th place finish his sophomore season with a fourth place finish at the Class 4A state meet last season, Tjoa garnered interest from a number of schools, but ultimately elected to state close to home and chose the University of Iowa.

According to coach Longnecker, a former collegiate baseball player, he counseled Tjoa through the decision and emphasized picking a school where Tjoa felt comfortable.

“One of the things that I know is that it is not giving advice, it is counselling on how to go about the process,” Longnecker said. “Not so much where to go, but making sure it is somebody that wants you. You do not want to be an afterthought as a college athlete.”

Along with knowing the other incoming 2023 recruit, Tjoa said he knew a number of current Hawkeyes golfers and really enjoyed his visit to Iowa City.

“Practice facilities, it was all close to the campus, a walkable distance,” Tjoa said. “They are the coaching staff I thought I connected with the best. I thought they recruited me for me.”

After making his college decision, Tjoa enters his senior season with ‘a little bit of weight’ off of his shoulders and new challenge from his coach.

“I said in a text to he, Owen Sawyer and Jack Beecher, ‘I want you to be the seniors that you wanted the seniors to be when you were freshmen,’ Longnecker said. “One of the things that this group of seniors can do, including Max, is really show people how this game is supposed to be played. His work ethic is spectacular. You never see Max, you will never watch him go approach a putt like it does not matter, a chip like it does not matter. If he is on the range, every shot he is measuring.”

Longnecker added that he made sure his seniors were prepared for the challenge.

“Every one of these young guys that aspire to be like them, they are watching,” Longnecker said. “I have made sure he is familiar with this that he understand that his actions matter quite a bit. Maybe not for him, but for us as a program and the young golfers.”

Tjoa said he intends to fulfill Longnecker’s challenge three ways: work hard, play hard and ‘just be a good person.’