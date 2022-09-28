Courier Athlete of the Week: Grundy Center's Willis keeps getting better

GRUNDY CENTER – Mom or coach? Coach or Mom?

On occasion two seasons ago as a freshman, Carlie Willis will admit having her mother, Lori, as her head volleyball coach brought about some minor conflict, but it is all good now.

“I understood the difference,” Carlie Willis said. “When we are at the gym, she is coach. When we are at home, it is just Mom.”

Because of volleyball, the two Willis’ have a stronger bond.

“To be honest, there was a little bit of a learning curve distinguishing Mom from coach,” Lori Willis said. “But also, honestly, our relationship is a lot stronger. … It is something special to have that extra bond. We can be very honest with each other, and when you can be honest with each other you grow faster.”

Growing is a key word when describing Carlie Willis’ volleyball game.

As a 5-foot-11 outside hitter as a freshman, Willis was a six-rotation player for highly successful Spartan program. Willis had a big year that season recording 248 kills, 25 blocks and 212 digs.

But getting better was always on her mind, and she knew exactly what she needed to do to get where she wanted.

“Before my freshman year, I saw other Grundy Center athletes and how much work they put into the weight room and how that hard work paid off for them,” Willis said.

Dedication to the weight room has seen Willis, who was eighth in the Class 1A state high jump as a freshman, increase her vertical every year since.

Her leaping ability and powerful attacks have been on full display the past two seasons. Only Payton Petersen of Dike-New Hartford had more kills in the state as a sophomore last year than the 421 Willis smacked down.

Advancing to her junior season, Willis is leaping higher, hitting harder and is a smarter player.

“I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress and change in every single part of my game,” Carlie Willis said.

Lori Willis says Carlie’s growth was evident Saturday when the Spartans reached the finals of the Cedar Falls Invitational, where 11th-ranked (2A) Grundy Center reached the finals before losing in a rematch with third-ranked (5A) West Des Moines Dowling.

“She is hitting with a lot more power. Her arm speed has developed,” Lori Willis said. “And while she hits it really hard, she has learned that she can score just as easily with a tip or roll shot. That was really evident this weekend. She kept (opponents) defense on their heels.”

Willis, the player, reached a major milestone during Grundy Center’s strong CF tournament, which included wins over Cedar Rapids Washington, Marshalltown and Dowling in pool play, before it beat Urbandale and Osage in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

During pool play, Willis went over 1,000 career kills. Just past the three-quarter mark of her junior season, Willis has 1,036 career kills, 98 blocks and 674 digs.

This fall, Willis has 367 kills, 34 blocks and 183 digs, and her hitting efficiency is a staggering .378 success rate.

Part of that success is because Willis has played side-by-side with fellow junior Ellery Luhring, her setter, since junior high.

“Being the go-to (hitter) … you have to be positive every single night, every single game, match,” Carlie said. “And I know Ellery is going to give me the very best ball she can. We don’t have to talk about it, she just knows. We have a really good connection.”

Lori echoes those comments.

“Ellery is very aware of where Carlie is on the court at all times,” Lori Willis said. “She can feel the speed at which Carlie is coming in at and knows how to set it to her. They have a very special connection. Carlie’s success is a direct reflection on Ellery’s ability to set the ball.”

A standout on the Grundy Center softball team and a contributor for the basketball team, Carlie plays for Club Iowa volleyball in the offseason.

Her development as a player has kept her phone busy since colleges have been able to contact her prior to the start of this season.

And Willis has had a very pragmatic approach to where she wants to play college volleyball.

“It is … what kind of player do I want to be in college,” Willis asked herself. “And when you think about that, Division II feels like what best fits for me.”

St. Cloud State, Central Missouri State, Northwest Missouri State and most of the Northern Sun Conference schools have been most frequently in contact with Willis.

But in the near future, Willis has something much bigger on her mind … leading the Spartans back to the 2A state tournament for the first time since 2019.

This past weekend’s performance and Thursday’s five-set loss in a heavyweight bout against Sumner-Fredericksburg, a returning state qualifier, has given Grundy Center motivation.

“It gives us a lot of confidence that we can compete with anybody we face,” Carlie Willis said.